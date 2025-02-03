Browns’ superstar pass rusher request trade; what it means for the team going forward

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A wild weekend of sports continued into Monday morning with a bombshell statement posted by Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett. The six-time Pro Bowler officially requested a trade from the Browns, which could have massive implications on how Cleveland will navigate the offseason.

Browns’ Myles Garrett requests trade out of Cleveland

Garrett cited a “desire to win” as a primary reason for him requesting a trade. Cleveland is coming off of one of its worst seasons in franchise history with a 3-14 record, and they hold the second overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This request could now have a seismic impact on the rest of the league. The Browns initially indicated during the Senior Bowl that weren’t taking offers on Garrett, but now that he has formally requested one, that plan could change.

Garrett is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL right now and has been for the past several seasons. The reigning Defensive Player of The Year put in another fantastic year with the Browns, as he recorded 14 sacks and 47 total tackles while leading the league with 22 tackles for a loss. He has recorded double-digit sacks in every season since 2018.

Given that, he will cost a fortune for whoever trades for him, which would likely include several first-round picks. A good comparison would be the 2018 blockbuster that sent linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears in a deal that saw the Raiders acquire two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick.

Garrett’s trade request significantly impacts the Browns’ draft plans

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Additionally, Garrett’s trade request will impact how the Browns approach the draft, which could also affect a bunch of other teams as well. If the Browns do trade Garrett away, this could open up a greater need to replace him with a talented pass-rusher at the top of the draft, making elite Penn State edger rusher prospect Abdul Carter a possibility with the second overall pick.

They could draft Carter to essentially be Garrett’s replacement. However, trading Garret away could further signify that the franchise is heading into a rebuild, which could entice them to select a quarterback second overall. That, in turn, would significantly affect the New York Giants at pick No. 3, as they are in desperate need of a quarterback and are hoping that they can land one in the draft.

Ultimately, the Browns now will need to decide whether or not they will yield to Garrett’s request after initially saying that they weren’t trading the All-Pro pass rusher. Cleveland could see a slew of changes for the 2025 season and beyond as a result.