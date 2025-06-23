Bears’ Caleb Williams praises Ben Johnson’s ‘tough’ coaching style

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has nearly limitless potential. That’s why he was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, Williams had an up-and-down rookie season amidst a tumultuous campaign for Chicago that saw the coaching staff relieved of its duties.

But the Bears landed the offseason’s crown jewel when they hired highly sought-after head coach Ben Johnson. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is seemingly breathing new life into the organization.

Williams recently offered high praise for his new head coach during an appearance at Fanatics Fest.

Caleb Williams praises new Bears HC Ben Johnson and his “tough” coaching style

On Friday at Fanatics Fest, Williams was featured on a panel hosted by Kay Adams alongside other up-and-coming QBs such as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, opposite NFL legends Eli Manning and Peyton Manning.

Williams was asked what it has been like so far this offseason getting to know Johnson and integrating with the new coaching staff. He gave an exciting response and a glowing review.

“Ben Johnson’s great,” Williams told the panel. “We have a young staff/old staff, a bunch of new energy… It’s been awesome.”

It hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows, though.

“Ben Johnson uses choice words every day towards me,” Williams joked. “He’s tough.”

Williams seems to be taking to that tough coaching style so far. It should be viewed as a nice change of pace from what the Bears had at the helm last season.

As a rookie, Williams threw for 3,541 yards with a 20-6 TD-INT ratio and an 87.8 passer rating.

The Bears needed major coaching staff changes

Reports recently surfaced that revealed damning information on former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

The report from ESPN indicated that Williams would often watch game film alone with minimal instruction from his coaching staff as a rookie.

“No one tells me what to watch,” Williams told his dad, Carl, according to ESPN. “I just turn it on.”

It sounds like things have changed in Chicago now with Johnson taking over as the head coach. Williams has praised his new head coach’s leadership style and attention to detail.

“Coaches and quarterbacks here are in and out, but our goal is to be here for a long time,” Williams said at Fanatics Fest.

Bears fans are hoping to see these changes pay off on the field this season as Chicago aims to bounce back from a 5-12 record last time out.