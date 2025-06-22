Tom Brady hails LeBron James as ‘the greatest ever’ at Fanatics Fest

Two of the greatest athletes of all time took the stage together at Fanatics Fest on Saturday.

Tom Brady joined LeBron James for a live episode of “The Shop,” placing two GOATs together on the theater stage.

Tom Brady says LeBron James is the “greatest ever” at Fanatics Fest

As the two discussed the importance of legacy with the rest of the panel, Brady made a strong claim for James as the greatest basketball player of all time.

“He’s always risen above all the noise and the BS and continued to deliver,” Brady said.

“You’re witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you guys all appreciate that.”

Across his career, which has spanned over two decades now, James has smashed records and established himself in rarified air among professional athletes.

GOAT recognizes GOAT

James is a 21-time All-Star, four-time MVP, four-time NBA Champion, and the league’s all-time scoring leader. It’s hard to argue against Brady at this point.

In his own right, Brady put the exclamation point at the end of his 23-year NFL career in 2022. He retired a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time MVP, and three-time first-team All-Pro.

Arguably the greatest player in NFL history, Brady made the claim for James as the greatest NBA player of all time.

While Michael Jordan-truthers might have a case to debate, Brady has seen enough over James’s 22-season career to make the claim that he is the undisputed King.