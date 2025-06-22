LeBron James says he can’t play ‘that much further’ amidst retirement speculation

The NBA is nearing the end of the LeBron James era.

Considered by many to be the greatest of all time, King James has been openly contemplating retirement following the conclusion of the 22nd season of his career.

During a live episode of “The Shop” at Fanatics Fest, James hinted that the end is near.

LeBron James confirms that the end of his career is nearing

James was asked point-blank during the panel how much longer he would keep playing. While the Lakers’ superstar didn’t give any definitive answer on his future, James did confirm that retirement is on his mind.

“I can’t play that much further,” James shared with the panel.

He then went on to joke about the impending end of his career and how his retirement could be prompted by San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

“The more and more time that I play, as long as [Wembanyama] keeps smacking my shots into the fucking stands, it’s gonna make me retire,” James joked with the crowd.

James and Victor Wembanyama share a hilarious moment at Fanatics Fest

Wembanyama’s emergence in the NBA has been rapid, and it has put the longevity of James’s career into perspective.

James has seen stars in this league come and go across his two-decade-plus-long career that began in 2003. Wembanyama is the latest star to ascend during the King’s reign.

At 21 years old, Wembanyama has a bright future ahead. The 7-foot-3 French superstar could become the next face of the Association. He is averaging 22.5 points and a ridiculous 3.7 blocks per game in his career thus far.

Wembanyama told the panel that he thinks James still has another couple of seasons left in the tank. Time will tell if his prediction is accurate.