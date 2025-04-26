Insider reveals Shedeur Sanders had rough interview with Giants: ‘Preparation wasn’t there’

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Giants (and the rest of the NFL) made the decision to pass on Colorado star QB Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft. What has since transpired is a draft stock plummet for the ages. Entering Day 3 of the NFL Draft, Sanders still has yet to be selected by a franchise, and it is unclear how far his fall will last.

Plenty of speculation has surrounded Sanders as fans try to piece together what transpired and caused his fall from grace in the eyes of NFL decision-makers. One insider seemed to reveal some crucial information that could help make sense of this historic draft stock collapse.

Insider shares story of Shedeur Sanders’s failed interview with the Giants

According to Todd McShay of The Ringer, Sanders bombed his interview with the New York Giants. The trusted NFL insider shared a story on his podcast, The McShay Show, detailing the messy interview that transpired between Sanders and Giants head coach Brian Daboll:

“Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit. An install package came in, the preparation wasn’t there for it. [Shedeur] got called out on it, didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McShay added that “interviews did not go well” with Sanders and other NFL franchises, in addition to the Giants. This could explain why so many quarterback-needy teams have passed on Sanders. Several other quarterbacks who were ranked behind Sanders on most draft boards have been selected amidst his collapsing draft stock.

The Giants ultimately opted to target Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart instead, trading up into the back end of the first round to select him with the No. 25 overall pick. Sanders, meanwhile, is still waiting to get that special phone call from an NFL team.

Ultimately, Sanders will get his chance eventually, either as a Day 3 draft pick or as an undrafted free agent. And he will enter the NFL with a massive chip on his shoulder. Whichever franchise decides to take the chance on him will be getting a former Heisman Trophy finalist and NCAA Division I record holder for his career 71.8% completion rate.