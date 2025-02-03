5 surprising moves that could shake up the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every year during the NFL Draft, there are always a few moves that make you scratch your head. There are also moves that shock you, and you wonder how it got done. Today we will dive into 5 possible moves and draft selections that could happen during this upcoming draft. Some of these moves will confuse you, and make you wonder why would they do that. But, with all of the ideas, there will be an in-depth explanation as to why this should/could happen. Let’s get into it!

1. Raiders Draft Potential Offensive Star at Pick 6

The Las Vegas Raiders select Ashton Jeanty at Pick 6

Starting off with a bang, I have the Raiders taking an offensive star to accompany Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. The phenom from Boise State, Ashton Jeanty has the possibility of being selected at pick 6, and I love the fit.

Nov 23, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Boise State Broncos running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty (2) runs for a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Obviously, the first reaction to most Raiders fans right now is the big question. Who is the quarterback? We’ll get to that. First, let’s think about their offense now. A bridge quarterback, or possibly a later-round rookie. Okay, not too exciting. But then, you have a top-tier running back right off rip for at least the next 5 years. At tight end, you possibly have the best one in the league going into his second season, in Brock Bowers. And out wide, you have a very solid receiver in Jakobi Meyers, with another versatile weapon in Tre Tucker.

The options are galore on this offense, especially if they pick up another average weapon, possibly like Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, or Elijah Moore. Versatility is an extremely important part of an offense, and definitely modern offenses. Having such an outstanding back like Ashton Jeanty, my No. 3 overall player in the class, it increases the floor of your offense significantly. It also opens up holes for other key pieces of your offense, and could give your All-Pro tight end a chance to have an even better season than the last.

Quarterback would be the only thing setting this offense behind. And why not fill this hole with Pete Carroll’s former quarterback, Russell Wilson? At this point in his career, it feels like you know what you are going to get from Russ. You aren’t getting that superstar player that he once was. You are getting an average quarterback, who knows how to take care of the ball, and will put his receivers in the best chance to catch the ball. And if the worst-case scenario (maybe), and the Russell Wilson experiment doesn’t work, you have the perfect situation for a rookie quarterback next season. They will step in with a very good offense, built of young stars who could build together for the future.

Ashton Jeanty has the opportunity to change an offense, and there might not be too many better fits other than in Vegas with Brock Bowers. The two would create one of the greatest running back-tight end duos the NFL has.

2. Giants Select Top Talent at Pick 3, Trade Up For QB

The New York Giants Select Travis Hunter at Pick 3; The New York Giants trade picks #34 Overall and #104 overall to the Baltimore Ravens for picks #27 Overall and #176 Overall and select Jalen Milroe/Jaxson Dart

In this hypothetical, the first two picks in the NFL Draft were Cam Ward, followed by Shedeur Sanders. This leaves the New York Giants in a very tight situation, where they seem to be stuck. This plan here, which might confuse some, solves the offensive problem for the team.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is the best player in the draft class, and for good measure. At Colorado, the two-way star dominated on both sides of the ball. In the 2024 season, Hunter had 96 receptions, 1258 yards, and 15 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he had 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, and 4 interceptions. But, numbers alone do not give Hunter justice for how much of an impact he truly had on the field, although his stats were very impressive. This was noticed by the board, and Travis Hunter was awarded the Chuck Bednarik Award (Best Collegiate Defensive Player), along with the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter projects to be a shutdown corner, and also will sprinkle in some time on offense. I would project Hunter to come in on offense in the red zone, and if not that then maybe a few drives per game. He will not be a full-time player on both sides, and it will ultimately come down to what the coaching decides. No matter what, having Hunter as an option on both sides of the ball is elite.

Now comes the more confusing side of the trade for the Giants. It is very obvious that they need a quarterback, and they need one now. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are building a team that needs to save their jobs, as right now it seems that they could be on the way out next offseason. Getting one of these two quarterbacks, with very different skill sets, is something that could pan out and help them keep their jobs.

Jalen Milroe is an odd quarterback prospect. Personally, I really am not a fan of his game, but the potential is there. Acquiring a veteran, which in this case would be necessary with a rookie quarterback, like Marcus Mariota would be a great mentor to show him the ways of playing quarterback. They both love to use their legs, and Mariota has shown with age that he knows how to take care of the ball. Showing Milroe the ways would be an outstanding way to introduce the full Giants offense midway through the season, when he could take over.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart, on the other hand, might be a better fit for this Giants offense. While Milroe can bring a new flare, with his legs and the ability to move the ball himself, Dart can do a little of both. The Ole Miss product knows how to use his legs, and uses them efficiently, although it isn’t at the same level as Milroe. However, his arm is where you see the significant rise is prospect levels, as Jaxson Dart is a much more accurate thrower. Dart, with weapons of Tracy, Hunter, Nabers, and possibly one more tight end acquisition like Juwan Johnson, this could be a very solid New York Giants offense.

You may be asking, why the trade-up? It’s simple. You go up, and guarantee yourself the opportunity to get the QB you like the most. And, a very big benefit, is you get the extra fifth-year option, which is extremely valuable, especially when they are performing at very high levels. Trading up, and giving a significant amount of value is not the best, but getting what you think is a franchise quarterback for five years is great. If the Giants do not have the opportunity to get Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, this is the plan for them.

3. Broncos Trade Up, Select Talented Pass Catcher

The Denver Broncos trade picks #20 and #85 overall to the San Francisco 49ers for picks #11 and #189 overall and select Luther Burden III.

Here, the Denver Broncos take an important piece of their offense for the future, and had to move up to acquire him. In this scenario top prospect Ashton Jeanty goes to division rival Las Vegas Raiders, so to assure themselves of getting a weapon on offense, they move up to pick 11. At pick 12 lie the very desperate Dallas Cowboys, who are in dire need of change on their stagnant offense. But with the Broncos moving up, this leaves them still with a gaping hole at receiver. This is a Broncos scenario, so let’s get into Luther Burden III.

Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images

The speedy, deep-threat receiver in Luther Burden III was a staple for the Missouri Tigers. Now, by putting him on the Denver Broncos and pairing him with star Courtland Sutton, they could combine and form one of the best pairings in the league. Burden being on the field will create a very big opening for Sutton across the middle, while also having the ability to break one loose on every play.

This would be a big move for the Broncos, who continue their youth movement headed by Bo Nix, and with an above-average defense. This would only be the start of moves for this Broncos offense, who could definitely add more versatility and flexibility to their offense. Another big acquisition for the Broncos could be adding former Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Vikings running back, Aaron Jones. He would be an amazing pickup, who could partner with Javonte Williams and other young running backs to create a very good backfield.

Overall, trading up always hurts, especially when you feel as if you are losing a tremendous amount of value. But, to get good, you have to give good. The 49ers are in a position to get back to form, and this draft will be the cherry on top of their offseason. They will, however, try and look for ways to save up money for their future. Trading down would be exactly that, as they can look for future starters who can play on cheaper contracts. They also are looking at two of the deepest positions in the draft, in edge and defensive tackle. This trade is a great move for both teams.

4. Chiefs Trade Up, Draft Potential Replacement

The Kansas City Chiefs trade picks #32, #96, and their 2026 second and third-round picks to the Miami Dolphins for pick #13 overall and select Tyler Warren.

And the past two Super Bowl champs, and maybe even this year, get richer. The Kansas City Chiefs are going on a historical run, and the two people on the offensive side carrying the load are Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. But, the latter has been on the decline as of late, as he is now 35 years old. He looks slower than his previous self this year, and time will tell if he will continue to play past this year, especially if they three-peat. In this scenario, the Chiefs find a big replacement, in one of the top prospects in the class.

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Tyler Warren proved to everybody this collegiate season that he is the real deal. Some NFL scouts feel as if he plays similarly to Rob Gronkowski, and I can see similarities in their games, but definitely not on the same level. Tyler Warren would be able to replace the future Hall-of-Fame talent in Kelce, or even add on to the tight end group if he doesn’t retire this season. Having a set with Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce, Tyler Warren, Xavier Worthy, and Marquise Brown on the field with their elite offensive line, it creates matchup nightmares everywhere. Teams do not have an easy test with this offense, as they would look to continue to stretch out the life of their dynasty.

Having an elite talent on the roster to pair with Patrick Mahomes for the future could be very important for Andy Reid, as last year they selected the fastest talent in the draft, Xavier Worthy. He has recently been showing how important he is to the offense, and he has also shown plenty of flashes throughout the year. And if they want to push forward with a younger offensive weapon core, then adding an elite tight end would be very beneficial. Acquiring top talent is the goal, and the Chiefs love to do so. Tyler Warren fits the bill as someone they would love to acquire.

5. Bills Trade First-Rounder For Star Receiver

The Buffalo Bills trade pick #30 overall to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and pick #82 overall.

To end this off, we talk about a team that many wanted to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the Buffalo Bills. A glaring hole for this Bills team is their wide receiver room, as they don’t have much talent there. Amari Cooper was a mid-season acquisition, and he did not live up to his or the Bills standards. Then there is Khalil Shakir, who overall, had a solid season, but is not the wide receiver one type of player needed. And finally, Keon Coleman. He had flashes of great talent throughout the year, but never really strung it together, leaving the Bills using other options ahead of him.

Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

D.K. Metcalf is a wide receiver one, who has proven himself over the beginning of his career. This year though, he wasn’t used as expected. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had received the majority of targets, showing their hand about who could be their top dog for the next few years to come. This may lead to D.K. requesting a trade out this offseason, which could fit the Seahawks’ situation as his contract runs up after this season. The Seahawks could find it more useful to get younger, talented players, instead of keeping a disgruntled star on the team.

The Bills would be an obvious fit, one in which I feel they would jump on. Having a star receiver, to pair alongside James Cook. Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid, would create a talented team around superstar Josh Allen. He would be able to stretch the field and would allow other targets to get a lot of usage as well. Metcalf is clearly the wide receiver one, and in Joe Brady’s offense, would love the role he would be in. The Bills would likely extend him as soon as the trade got processed, and would lead to a deadly duo for the future.