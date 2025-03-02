Grading the Deebo Samuel trade for the 49ers and Commanders

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers traded away star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick on Saturday night. The first big move of the 2025 offseason happens, as the Commanders improve their wide receiver group, and the 49ers try to get younger. Let’s quickly deep dive into this trade.

Commanders take a low-risk, high reward chance on Deebo Samuel

If you are a Washington Commanders fan this morning, you are loving every bit of this deal. Acquiring what was once an All-Pro level talent, Deebo could hopefully add a spark to an offense that was legit last season. He brings a physicality which the team and Dan Quinn love, all for a cheaper price of just a fifth-round pick.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

However, fans may think this is a tremendous steal of a trade for the Commanders, which I truly just disagree with. Samuel has dramatically underperformed his big contract following the 2021 season, and never really lived up to the hype of him. And speaking about contracts, the teams agreed on the Commanders taking on the full contract, of $17.55 million for just next season.

A big part of why this deal was executed so quickly is most likely that it has to do with the close relationship General Manager Adam Peters has with Deebo Samuel. This was possibly a big factor in why Samuel ultimately ended up in Washington, as he remembered how good of a player Samuel was in his previous seasons. While he may not be what he was one time, he still will be an impact player for them.

What will make him so impactful for this offense is his versatility. Deebo isn’t a true wide receiver. Obviously, that is his position, but he is much more than that. Often times, you will see the ‘Wide-Back’ being motioned, lining up in the back field taking handoffs, and Kyle Shanahan finding creative ways to scheme him open in space. This will create a lot of flexibility for the team, having the opportunity to have different players lining up everywhere.

For the Commanders, I like the trade. I would give it an A-, if I were to grade it. He brings a high energy, spark plug type of force which the Commanders didn’t previously have.

49ers made the right decision

San Francisco 49ers fan, this trade is a blessing in disguise. There should be no hatred for Deebo Samuel, who requested a trade a few months ago. He was a key piece in so many of the 49ers Super Bowl runs, and was a leader of the team. But, he hadn’t been the same since his first contract dispute. Getting rid of him now hurts, as the Niners’ take on now about $31 million in dead cap hit, but it was necessary.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Although they lose $31 million in dead cap, they pick up money based off of his contract, as I spoke about on the Commanders side. Acquiring a fifth-round pick also had to have been expected, as no teams were giving up tremendous value for the receiver.

It is also a big positive to get rid of a player like Deebo, as it frees up so many targets for other players on our team. Some names that I expect to be big contributors in the target share aspect are George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, *Brandon Aiyuk*, and most prominently Ricky Pearsall. The 2024 first round pick shined in the last 2 games of the season, and without Deebo, and Brandon Aiyuk at least for the beginning of the season, Pearsall will be a big contributor.

John Lynch and company have decided it is time for the team to become younger, cheaper, and more flexible. Moving a player that was clogging up their youth is a big deal, although it may hurt. They will still have a very competitive offense, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they decided to bring in a veteran like Amari Cooper to start the season off.

The 49ers made the move we all saw coming, ripping the band-aid off of a player many loved. This move, however, is for the better. I would grade this move a B, as they do execute their plan, but it would have been nicer to try and squeeze a little more out in compensation. I also could see this imploding in their face, if Deebo has a fantastic year for the Washington Commanders, but I don’t know how likely that would be.

Final Thoughts

Overall, it really is a fair trade for both sides. The Commanders decided it was time to put metal to the pedal, and go in on a guy who could change their offense. The 49ers get his salary off of the books, all while acquiring a draft pick and getting more targets for their youngeer players. A win-win scenario for both teams, in its finest.