49ers trade up to land Trent Williams successor in latest mock draft

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams is one of the best players in the NFL at his position. For years, Williams has been performing at an elite level as the anchor of the 49ers’ offensive line. However, the 36-year-old could be reaching the end of his career. San Francisco needs to plan accordingly.

Picking No. 11 in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers might be out of range to land some of the class’s blue-chip prospects. However, they have every reason to be aggressive, and could make a trade up the draft order to get the guy they want.

49ers trade up to draft Texas OL Kelvin Banks Jr. in latest mock draft

Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner recently conducted a mock draft on the “With the First Pick” podcast. In this mock draft, they had the 49ers making a bold trade to move inside the top 10 picks and take a new franchise left tackle. With the No. 9 overall pick in this mock draft, Wilson and Renner had the 49ers selet Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.:

“I think everyone’s going to want to jump the Bears for an OT if you want one,” Renner explained (h/t CBS Sports). “… Trent Williams is getting up there, man. I know he’s ageless, but he’s getting up there. They need any help they can get along their offensive line.”

Banks is viewed as one of the class’s elite offensive line prospects. While San Francisco would surely like to get the Texas product at pick No. 11, that might not be possible, which could prompt them to make a move up the draft order.

Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Drafting Banks would give the 49ers long-term security on the offensive line

Pro Football Focus has Banks ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle prospect in the draft class, listing his balance, length, and footwork as his biggest strengths. He ranks No. 18 overall on their Top 250 Big Board.

Banks surrendered just 10 pressures and one sack across 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. He posted an elite 86.2 overall PFF grade with an 89.9 pass-blocking grade and an 81.0 run-blocking grade.

At 20 years old, Banks is an ascending talent with elite potential. He started three seasons for Texas, logging 2,774 total snaps at left tackle. The 49ers could draft Banks, giving them an immediate upgrade at guard or right tackle while also solidifying a long-term succession plan at left tackle.