49ers could upgrade their defensive line with undervalued free-agent

The San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line could use some help on the interior. This offseason, addressing the trenches will be among the top priorities for general manager John Lynch. One free agent guard could be an intriguing signing for the 49ers to target.

49ers could target Cincinnati Bengals DT B.J. Hill in free agency

Cincinnati Bengals DT B.J. Hill will be among the top interior defenders on the open market this offseason. With the Bengals scrambling to figure out how they will pay Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson, Hill could be the one who shakes free.

The 49ers could use another starter on the interior alongside Javon Hargrave. Hill could fit the mold for them as an undervalued interior defender. The 29-year-old has been a starter for the Bengals over the last three seasons, racking up 175 combined tackles and 10.5 sacks across 48 games.

Hill could be a veteran presence and reliable run-defender to plug into the 49ers’ defensive line. The former Giants 2018 third-round draft pick aims to get paid this offseason, but nearly as much as the top defensive tackles on the market.

Spotrac projects a market value for Hill of $9 million per season. He could sign a two-year deal worth less than $20 million in total while other top defensive tackles on the market get paid over $20 million per season. Considering the reliable and high level of play Hill would bring to the roster, he could be a worthwhile investment.