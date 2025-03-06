49ers could reunite Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa following shocking release from Chargers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers made a shocking decision on Wednesday night to release long-time star Joey Bosa. The move saves the Chargers $25.36 million in cap space but sees them move on from a beloved franchise hero.

But now fans are wondering, where will Joey Bosa play next? How about alongside his brother, Nick Bosa, on the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive line? That could be a strong possibility.

49ers could reunite Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bosas teaming up in San Fran is a legitimate option:

“The #Chargers star will have options — joining his brother Nick in SF is one of them,” Rapoport said on X.

The 49ers currently have $34 million in cap space entering the offseason, though, that number is subject to change with the impending extension of QB Brock Purdy, among other roster decisions. However, that figure should be enough to sign Joey Bosa if San Francisco so desires.

Joey Bosa could supercharge the 49ers’ defensive line

Opposite Nick Bosa in 2024 was veteran EDGE Leonard Floyd. Though Floyd turned in a solid 8.5-sack campaign, no NFL team can ever have enough pass rushers, and Joey Bosa could be seen as a potential upgrade for the unit.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Staying healthy has been a challenge for Joey. However, when healthy, the five-time Pro Bowl talent is among the most disruptive pass rushers in the NFL. He totaled 5.0 sacks in 14 games with nine starts in 2024. Joey is a presence that opposing offensive lines need to account for whenever he is on the field.

Adding Joey Bosa to a defensive line that already features Nick Bosa would be incredibly exciting. The brothers could push one another to perform even better and form a deadly duo. Nick Bosa racked up 9.0 sacks in 2024 and was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth season in a row.