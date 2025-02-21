49ers trade star receiver to land elite defensive tackle prospect in mock draft

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have some work to do this offseason as they aim to rebuild the trenches and return to contention. Picking 11th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers will likely be out of range to draft one of the class’s blue-chip prospects. However, with some trade pieces at their disposal, they could make a move up the draft order to land an elite prospect on the defensive line.

49ers trade Deebo Samuel to draft Michigan DT Mason Graham in new mock draft

A recent mock draft from Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus had the 49ers making a blockbuster trade to move up to pick No. 5 and select Michigan DT Mason Graham.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The trade terms that Sikkema projected: 49ers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 5); Jaguars receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 11), WR Deebo Samuel.

“The 49ers have reportedly allowed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to seek a trade,” Sikkema explained of the mock trade. “This isn’t the first time they’ve explored trading Samuel, so it seems more likely to go through this time. Here, they do a pick swap with Jacksonville (about a second-round trade value) to jump up and get one of the top defensive linemen in the draft.”

Samuel is on the trade block this offseason after a disappointing 2024 campaign. It’s unclear what the 49ers will be able to get in return for the veteran wideout, however, the compensation isn’t expected to be too grand. Instead, it could make sense for the 49ers to hold onto him into April and use him as a trade chip to move up the draft order.

Graham would be a major upgrade on the 49ers’ defensive line

Graham is widely considered to be the best interior defender in this draft class. The former National Champion wrapped up an impressive three-year collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines. In 2024, Graham was named an All-American after totaling 45 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Credit: Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 49ers could plug Graham into the starting lineup on day one and place him alongside Javon Hargrave. When healthy, Hargrave is among the NFL’s most fearsome interior defensive linemen. A pairing of Hargrave and Graham would take the 49ers’ defensive line to the next level.

Sikkema has San Francisco paying a premium to acquire Graham, but for good reason. The move would free up cap space by getting Samuel’s contract off the books while investing in an elite young talent in the trenches on a rookie contract.