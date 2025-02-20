49ers could take a chance on Chargers’ high-upside cornerback in free agency

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers’ defense could be retooled this offseason with Robert Saleh returning as the defensive coordinator. In 2024, the unit suffered a severe regression, in large part due to injuries and a lack of depth in the secondary. The 49ers need to address that this offseason and could target one intriguing cornerback to plug into Saleh’s defense in free agency.

49ers named best fit for Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Los Angeles Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. was once viewed as a promising young talent after a solid start to his NFL career. However, injuries have gotten in the way of things for Samuel, lowering his value and diminishing his importance in Los Angeles’s loaded defensive lineup.

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a result, Samuel could leave for a better opportunity in free agency this offseason. ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently argued that the San Francisco 49ers are the best fit for Samuel:

“A shoulder injury limited Samuel to four games last season, but he has the traits to produce at a position of need in Robert Saleh’s 49ers defense,” Bowen explained. “Charvarius Ward is a free agent, meaning there could be a hole at corner. Samuel has a playmaking mentality, with the foot quickness and sudden closing speed to break on the ball in zone and man looks.”

The 49ers’ defensive backfield could thin out this offseason with starting cornerback Charvarius Ward seemingly likely to depart in free agency. San Francisco will need to add talent to supplement a potential loss of Ward and Samuel, coming off an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, could likely be had at an affordable price tag.

The 49ers could take a cheap flier on Samuel Jr.

Samuel is a 25-year-old cornerback who the Chargers drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He posted PFF coverage grades of 75.6 or better in each of the past two years prior to the injury-riddled 2024 season. Samuel was developing into a quality starter for the Bolts, but that injury, paired with the ascension of talented rookies in Los Angeles’s secondary, derailed that development.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

However, the 49ers could still see intrigue and upside in Samuel as a cornerback to target in the second price tier of free agency. He shouldn’t command as much as Ward on the open market, making him a cheaper and younger alternative. Spotrac projects his market value at $11.5 million per season — a far more affordable figure than the $15.3 million they project for Ward.

One weakness that might turn the 49ers off of Samuel is his poor tackling abilities. He had a 22.2% missed tackle rate in 2024 and missed 14 tackles in 2023. Though he has some upside in coverage, Samuel is a player who contributes less than what’s desired against the run.

The 49ers need to upgrade their secondary and building with youth will be the key to future success. Samuel is still a young, ascending talent, who could bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign if healthier in 2025.