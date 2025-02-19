49ers land elite cornerback prospect in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have a few key defensive backs set to hit free agency this offseason. As they aim to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign, the focus will be on adding more youth talent to the roster to mitigate some of their lofty contracts and continue building for the future. The 2025 NFL Draft will provide them with that opportunity.

With Charvarius Ward likely to depart in free agency this offseason, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah had the 49ers addressing the quarterback position with their first-round pick in his latest mock draft.

49ers land Michigan CB Will Johnson in latest mock draft

Michigan CB Will Johnson is one of the top cornerbacks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. Some mock draft projections have him going as early as the top five. However, Jeremiah had the 49ers landing Johnson with the No. 11 overall pick in his latest mock draft:

“Johnson is a scheme fit, and his size will play well in a division featuring wide receivers built like power forwards,” Jeremiah explained of the selection.

The 49ers would likely sprint to the podium to hand in their draft card if Johnson was still on the board by the time San Francisco is on the clock. Johnson was the second cornerback taken in Jeremiah’s mock draft, following only Colorado’s Travis Hunter who went No. 3 overall to the New York Giants.

Johnson would be a huge addition to the 49ers

If Ward does depart in free agency this offseason, the 49ers’ cornerback rooms will be relatively empty. Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir are both under contract for the 2025 season. However, the other cornerbacks on the roster, like Isaac Yiadom, Nick McCloud, and Chase Lucas, all played on one-year deals in 2024.

Johnson would serve as an immediate upgrade to the 49ers’ secondary bringing his elite ball skills to the table and an elite collegiate resume featuring a National Championship from the 2023 season. Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the No. 2 cornerback on their Big Board, listing his ability to shadow-cover WR1s and elite change of direction ability as top strengths.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound cornerback brings plenty of size to the position paired with rare athleticism. He also brings three years of consistent play at a high level, including a 2023 season that saw him total 27 combined tackles, four pass defenses, four interceptions, and one touchdown.

Despite playing in only six games in 2024 (a foot injury cut his campaign short), Johnson still managed to lead the Big Ten in interception touchdowns (two) and interception return yards (128). His two pick-sixes were the most of any player in all of Division 1 college football last season.

The 49ers would be thrilled to bring in a cornerback with such an innate ability to get his hands on the football and be a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. Johnson has elite potential and could be the perfect replacement for any of the 49ers’ departing defensive backs in free agency. He could help San Francisco shut down some of the elite wide receivers they face in a loaded NFC West.