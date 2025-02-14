Could Chargers trade for 49ers’ elite YAC threat?

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers want to add playmakers to their offense this offseason and will explore all avenues to accomplish that goal. The NFL Draft could land them a young playmaking prospect. Or they could acquire an experienced piece through free agency or the trade market. One wide receiver prospect that was recently placed on the trade block could fit the billing and address a major need in the Chargers’ offense.

Could the Chargers trade for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel?

San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was once one of the NFL’s deadliest playmakers with the ball in his hands. His ability to turn a quick catch underneath into an explosive gain with his run-after-the-catch ability was the best in the league. The 49ers granted Samuel permission to seek a trade this offseason shortly after he requested to be traded during his players’ exit meetings, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Chargers could happily utilize a playmaker who has the ability to turn a quick catch into a big gain after the catch. In the 2024 season, Chargers playmakers generated only 1,863 yards after the catch, an average of only 109.5 yards after the catch per player.

In 2024, 417 of Samuel’s 670 receiving yards (62%) came after the catch, per PFF. He added three touchdowns on 51 receptions to his season totals across 15 games as well. This was a significant step down from the 892 yards and seven touchdowns Samuel scored in 2023, however, the 49ers took a step back in general.

If the Chargers brought in Samuel, they wouldn’t be bringing a bonafide WR1. Instead, they’d be adding a complementary piece to their offense to pair with rising star Ladd McConkey, giving QB Justin Herbert an underneath checkdown option who can generate explosive plays after the catch.

What would it cost for the Chargers to acquire Samuel?

Despite his former prominence as one of the NFL’s best playmakers, a trade for Samuel is not expected to be too costly. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the 49ers are unlikely to get a ton in return for Samuel:

“I don’t anticipate that the 49ers will get a lot for Samuel because he is also going to have to need to be extended,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Thursday’s episode of SportsCenter (h/t Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report). “And it’s pretty clear that the 49ers will likely have to cut him if they don’t trade him, so they really don’t hold much leverage here.”

If the Chargers only have to sacrifice a mid-round draft pick to acquire Samuel, then he immediately becomes a top option for them to consider targeting. The downside, however, would be the potential price tag that Samuel demands on the aforementioned contract extension.

At 29 years old, the Chargers should not be willing to invest large amounts of guaranteed money into Samuel. If they could sign him to a relatively affordable deal, however, then the mid-to-late-round draft pick that they would need to sacrifice to acquire Samuel might be worth it.