Chargers trade up, land elite playmaker in latest 2025 mock draft

The Los Angeles Chargers need more firepower on offense. The 2024 season was surprisingly good for Los Angeles as new head coach Jim Harbaugh led the team to an 11-6 record and postseason berth. The emergence of rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey demonstrated the potential of LA’s offense.

However, the Chargers’ loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round demonstrated the limitations of that very same offense. QB Justin Herbert needs more playmakers to target in the passing game. A recent mock draft put the Chargers on a mission to get their quarterback another weapon.

Chargers trade up to draft Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in latest mock draft

In the latest mock draft from Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, the Chargers made a bold trade to move up the draft order and land a premier playmaker with their first-round pick. Sikkema had the Chargers trading up with the Indianapolis Colts to take Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 14 overall pick:

“Trade terms: Chargers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 14), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 116); Colts receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 22), 2025 second-round pick (No. 55), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 124), 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 159)

The Chargers could sit back and get a good receiver at No. 22, but if Tetairoa McMillan is within range, I wonder if they’ll make a few calls, especially with 11 draft picks in hand. As for the Colts, general manager Chris Ballard is a scout at heart, and he will know the real value of this draft is in having more picks between the late first round and late third round.”

Sikkema had the Bolts giving up a haul of draft capital including their second-round, fourth-round, and fifth-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. It might seem like a steep price to pay for an unproven talent, but one quick look at McMillan should convince fans that the Chargers are getting a legitimate talent by way of this mock trade.

McMillan would be a major boost to the Chargers’ offense

The 6-foot-5 McMillan was a Fred Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2024 behind a truly dominant season at Arizona. He totaled 84 receptions, led the Big 12 with 1,319 receiving yards, and hauled in eight touchdowns. A ridiculous stat line, yet, somehow, a step down from his 2023 campaign.

In 2023, McMillan totaled 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. Back-to-back seasons of elite production have many viewing McMillan as one of the best prospects in this year’s draft class. If he slides down the board and is available when the Colts are on the clock at pick No. 14, Indianapolis might have a tough time passing on the Arizona product. But if the Chargers could offer them such an enticing package in a trade-up for McMillan, it would be a thrilling move to finally give Herbert a deadly weapon to utilize opposite McConkey.