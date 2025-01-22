NFL coordinator believes Chargers will make blockbuster trade for Seahawks elite wideout in offseason

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers had a positive first season under Jim Harbaugh as head coach. However, this offseason they will prioritize adding talent to their offense to surround quarterback Justin Herbert with additional weapons.

Their receiving corps was completely retooled last offseason as Mike Williams and Keenan Allen both departed and went their separate ways. Ladd McConkey broke out as the team’s top receiving target in his first NFL season, and now they will want to enhance the wide receiver room to make them an explosive offensive juggernaut.

Anonymous coordinator believes the Chargers will trade for DK Metcalf

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

One league coordinator believes the Chargers are gearing up for a massive trade that would bring in a former All-Pro wide receiver. The coordinator thinks that the Chargers will acquire DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason to give Los Angeles a phenomenal one-two receiving punch:

“The Seahawks can still get good value for him, and he could pair with Ladd McConkey for a good inside-out tandem,” an NFL coordinator said (h/t ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler). “[Justin] Herbert to Metcalf would be scary. I think [Los Angeles] will be looking to help the quarterback in a big way.”

Metcalf, 27, has been one of the game’s best wideouts since coming into the league in 2019. The two-time Pro Bowler recorded 66 receptions on 108 targets for 992 yards and five touchdowns this past season and averaged just over 15 yards per reception.

Metcalf could be an elite target for Justin Herbert

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Metcalf is a strong deep threat who can provide Herbert with an explosive target. Herbert excels at making big plays, connecting on 33 of his 75 deep, 20+ yard passing attempts for 1,071 yards and an 11-4 TD-INT ratio this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Adding Metcalf to this offense would give the Chargers one of the more explosive passing units in the league, as he and McConkey would form a dynamic receiving duo. Of course, there is the chance that trading for Metcalf could be a one-and-done, as he is set to be a free agent in 2026 and will likely become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

However, the Chargers are clearly trying to win right now, and Metcalf could make them an explosive and much tougher force to be reckoned with than they were this past season. Regardless, they need some upgrades on the offensive side of the ball, so going for a home run play could put them in Super Bowl contention for 2025.