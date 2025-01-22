Chargers superstar pass-rusher will reportedly play in 2025 despite mulling retirement

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the Los Angeles Chargers head into the offseason, reeling from their defeat in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, they begin planning ahead on how to upgrade their roster for the 2025 campaign. On Wednesday morning, Los Angeles received an encouraging update about one of their star defenders.

Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack will play in 2025 despite considering retirement

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chargers star pass-rusher Khalil Mack “will indeed play in the 2025 season” despite initially mulling retirement. Mack said after the Chargers’ postseason loss to the Texans that he needed to take some time to mull his future. A couple of weeks later, Mack has decided that he wants to play.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Mack, 33, will enter the 12th season of his career in 2025. He is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time first-team All-Pro, a former Defensive Player of the Year, and a member of the 2010s Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team. The sack specialist is one of the most accomplished defensive players in league history and will look to add to his illustrious resume again in 2025.

Mack will be a free agent this offseason

Whether or not Mack will be suiting up in powder blue, however, is the next unanswered question. Mack’s contract is up and he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. He signed a one-year, $19.2 million contract with the Chargers last offseason.

Pro Football Focus ranks Mack as the fifth-best player set to hit the free agent market this upcoming offseason. Despite his advanced age, Mack is still an incredibly productive pass rusher.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In 2024, Mack totaled 39 combinde tackles, six tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and six sacks. The season prior, he had an elite 17-sack campaign.

Mack began his career as a first-round pick for the Oakland Raiders back in 2014. He dominated the NFC West until 2017 when he was traded to the Chicago Bears. He then dominated the NFC North until 2021 when he was traded to the Chargers, where he has since made three-straight Pro Bowls with Los Angeles.

The Chargers will hope to be able to re-sign Mack this offseason and keep their elite defense intact. However, he will have plenty of suitors in free agency with contending teams viewing him as a potential final piece to get them over the hump. Mack is bound to get another lofty payday this offseason and the Chargers will be in the bidding.