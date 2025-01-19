Chargers could revamp their rushing attack with Pro Bowl Steelers running back in free agency

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into an offseason hoping to build off of a successful 2024 campaign in which they returned to the playoffs under the first year of Jim Harbaugh as head coach. The expectation is that they will be active in free agency to make further upgrades to the roster.

The Chargers could pursue Najee Harris in free agency

One area they could use a major upgrade in is the running back position. The Chargers were middle of the pack in many rushing categories, which is a slight concern given the frequency of running plays that they ran this past season.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker suggested that the Chargers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers free agent running back Najee Harris to add some explosiveness in the backfield:

“The Chargers could use an upgrade at the running back position, and Harris would be a strong one. Harris has eclipsed a 75.2 PFF rushing grade in each of the past three seasons, and he’s forced 53 or more tackles in all of his four pro seasons. Additionally, the 26-year-old ranked 14th among qualifiers on zone runs this year, which aligns well with Roman’s zone-based scheme,” Locker wrote.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Harris, 26, has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has established himself as a top back since entering the league in 2021. He has recorded at least 1,000 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in each season of his career.

Harris is also effective as a receiving back. He recorded 36 receptions for 283 yards this past season, good for a career-high average of 7.9 yards per reception. Additionally, Harris has been incredibly durable during his NFL career, as he has appeared in every single game since making his league debut.

While J.K. Dobbins performed well, Harris is an immediate upgrade

The Chargers filled in the backfield hole left by Austin Ekeler’s departure this past season with J.K. Dobbins, and he was solid for them. Before coming to the Chargers, Dobbins was in and out of the starting lineup with the Baltimore Ravens due to injuries. He played just one game last season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In 2024, Dobbins stayed mostly healthy and recorded career numbers across the board. He rushed for 905 yards on 195 carries and had nine rushing touchdowns in 13 games — the most he has played in a single season since 2020. Dobbins also hauled in 32 receptions for 153 yards through the air.

While he performed well, Dobbins is also set to hit the open market, and Harris would undoubtedly be an upgrade. The durability of Harris makes him a more attractive piece for Los Angeles, as they can be assured that he will provide steady production on a consistent basis.

Ultimately, the Chargers will be looking to continue making improvements to the roster after turning a lot of heads this past season. Harris could help transform their offense into an all-around attack that will be tough for opposing teams to stop.