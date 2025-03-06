49ers reportedly releasing $84 million defensive tackle at start of free agency

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers are making massive changes to their roster following a disappointing, 6-11 finish to the 2024 season. They traded away WR Deebo Samuel, are playing “hardball” in their negotiations with QB Brock Purdy, and now made a recent decision to release one of their star defenders.

49ers to release DT Javon Hargrave

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, 49ers have informed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that he will be released on the first day of the league year next week. Hargrave signed a four-year, $84 million contract with San Francisco in 2023.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

If the release is designated post-June 1st, the move will free up about $2.3 million in cap space for the 49ers in 2025. However, they now have a void to fill on the interior of their defensive line.

Hargrave was basically a non-factor in 2024, appearing in only three games for the 49ers and missing the subsequent final 14 games last season due to a triceps issue that landed him on injured reserve. The 32-year-old will now be on the open market in search of a new home for the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ need to add depth to the trenches only intensifies. Adding talent on the defensive line was a need before this move was made and that need has strengthened. Expect the 49ers to be aggressive in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft — which features a deep class of talent at the defensive tackle position.