Giants land franchise quarterback and pair him with versatile offensive lineman in latest 2-round mock draft

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are in an interesting position as they enter this offseason. They hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear need at quarterback. The only problem is, this year’s draft class is weak at the quarterback position.

But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any quarterbacks worth taking. In fact, there does seem to be at least one consensus franchise quarterback in this draft class. The question is whether or not the Giants will be able to land him with the third-overall pick.

Giants land franchise quarterback, pair him with a versatile offensive lineman in this mock draft

I’ve recently explored more alternative, worst-case scenarios for the Giants in my mock drafts. But this mock draft will take a look at the best-case scenario where things fall right into place for the Giants. Here, they will land their franchise quarterback (without having to trade up to get him) in the first round and pair him with a versatile and powerful offensive lineman in Round 2.

Cam Ward falls into the Giants’ lap with the No. 3 overall pick

With the first-overall pick in this mock draft, the Tennessee Titans take Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter, with their president of football operations Chad Brinker making good on his promise not to pass up on a “generational talent.” Going second overall is Hunter’s teammate, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, to the Cleveland Browns. General manager Andrew Berry stated recently that he views Shedeur as a “really impressive” prospect and that he is not worried about his father, Deion Sanders, potentially stepping in the way of the Browns drafting his son.

That leaves the New York Giants on the clock with the No. 3 pick in the draft and the consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect in the class on the board for the taking: Miami’s Cam Ward. The Giants take Ward in this mock draft, landing their next franchise quarterback.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist this season after leading Miami to a 10-3 record, throwing for 4,313 yards and a nation-leading 39 touchdowns with only seven interceptions in the process. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein views Ward as the best quarterback prospect in the class, describing him as a “Gunslinger with good size, a big arm and the mobility to help out his offensive line.”

It’s not outside of the realm of possibility for the Giants to land Ward despite him being the class’s top quarterback prospect and there being two quarterback-needy teams picking in front of them. NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks had Ward sliding to the Giants at pick No. 3 recently as well, with Sanders and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carer occupying the first two picks of the draft. Everything is still on the table with the first two picks in the draft, leaving the door open for Ward to walk into the Big Apple.

Giants land OG/OT Jonah Savaiinaea with Round 2 selection

What’s a potential franchise quarterback without a good supporting cast around him? Well, that’s tough to evaluate, given the nature of dependency from the quarterback position on the offensive line and playmakers around them. Thankfully, the Giants already have an elite playmaker for their next franchise quarterback to target in Malik Nabers. But the offensive line could use some help.

The Giants land that help in the second round of this mock draft, taking Senior Bowl standout OG/OT Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona with the No. 34 overall pick. The 6-foot-5, 336-pounder established himself as one of the class’s biggest risers with an impressive week of practices at the Senior Bowl. Despite primarily playing tackle during his senior year at Arizona, it was Savaiinaea’s impressive performance at guard during Senior Bowl practice week that made him such an attractive option for the Giants.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Giants have established starters at left and right tackle with Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, respectively. However, their underrated starting right guard from the 2024 season, Greg Van Roten, is an impending free agent, leaving the Giants with a vacancy that needs to be filled in that position. Savaiinaea could potentially fill that hole from day one while also being viewed as a long-term plan for the Giants’ right tackle position with Eluemunor entering the final year of his two-year contract.

Savaiinaea started six games at right tackle and five games at left tackle in 2024, giving him a versatile ability that is reminiscent of Eluemunor’s. He began his collegiate career as Arizona’s starting right guard in 2022 before transitioning out to tackle in 2023. During his final season, Savaiinaea surrendered only 15 pressures and four sacks across 738 offensive snaps.

The Giants need to improve the offensive line in front of whoever they bring in to start at quarterback for the upcoming 2025 season. Drafting a physical and versatile prospect such as Savaiinaea will help them accomplish that goal.