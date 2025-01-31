Giants could draft an offensive line gem in the 2nd round

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Giants desperately need to shore up their offensive line, especially if they plan to draft a franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. One potential target in the second round is Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea, a 6-foot-5, 336-pound lineman with the versatility to play multiple spots.

Over his three-year career, he’s logged significant snaps across the line—345 at left tackle, 985 at right guard, and 1,057 at right tackle. That kind of flexibility would allow the Giants to plug him in at right guard immediately while also keeping him in line as a potential successor at right tackle when Jermaine Eluemunor’s contract expires after 2025.

A Dominant Pass Protector with Room to Grow

Savaiinaea has been a standout pass blocker throughout his collegiate career, and his numbers reflect that. In 2024, he allowed 15 pressures and four sacks, but context matters—three of those sacks came while playing left tackle, and only one came at right tackle. This suggests that his natural fit is on the interior, where his stout anchor and excellent footwork give him an edge against power rushers.

For the Giants, that skill set is invaluable. A rookie quarterback needs stability up front, and adding a player like Savaiinaea—who can start at guard right away and potentially shift to tackle in the future—would be a forward-thinking move.

A Crucial Investment for a Young Quarterback

If the Giants are serious about setting up their next quarterback for success, they have to invest in protection. The team’s pass-blocking issues have been well-documented, and adding Savaiinaea would go a long way in solidifying the interior. His experience at multiple positions makes him an ideal fit for a team that has dealt with injuries and inconsistencies along the line for years.

If available in the second round, the Giants would be wise to consider him as a key piece in their long-term offensive line rebuild.