The return of Odell Beckham Jr. rightfully stole the headlines for the New York Giants on Monday following the team’s veteran wide receiver workout. But Beckham was the second of three wide receiver signings Big Blue ended up making on Monday. The first was the quietly crucial addition of former Texans, Dolphins, and Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Following the loss of Gunner Olszewski to a season-ending Achilles injury, the Giants secured a literal one-for-one mathematical replacement on Monday by signing former first-team All-Pro return specialist Braxton Berrios to a one-year contract.

For John Harbaugh—a head coach who built his NFL legacy on special teams execution—this isn’t just an unheralded depth transaction. By adding proven talent to special teams, the Giants have mitigated a potentially catastrophic hole in hidden yardage while bringing in an experienced slot option who can also stabilize the bottom of the receiving depth chart.

The Giants got their Gunner Olszewski fill-in

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Losing Gunner Olszewski threatened to compromise the Giants’ special teams strategy, as his 2025 output of 682 kickoff return yards and 216 punt return yards acted as a vital field-flipper for the roster. He was the Giants’ most experienced and established return specialist on the roster before being lost to injury.

In Berrios, the Giants didn’t just find a warm body; they found an elite specialist who can seamlessly step into those exact shoes. Over his 91 career games split between the Jets, Dolphins, and Texans, Berrios has returned 100 punts for 1,130 yards (11.3 average) and 91 kickoffs for 2,265 yards (24.9 average).

His peak arrived in 2021 when he earned first-team All-Pro honors after leading the NFL with a blistering 30.4 yards per kickoff return, proving he still possesses the dynamic vision and short-area twitch required to thrive under the league’s new, aggressive kickoff rules.

Return Metric Gunner Olszewski (2025 Stats) Braxton Berrios (Career Metrics) Punt Return Long 24 Yards 44 Yards Career Punt Return Avg 11.9 Yards 11.3 Yards Kick Return Long 48 Yards 102 Yards (Touchdown) Career Kick Return Avg 22.8 Yards 24.9 Yards All-Pro Accolades 1x All-Pro (2020) 1x All-Pro (2021) Career Receptions 25 140

The Slot Stability Factor

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While Berrios’s primary contribution will be measured on fourth downs, his utility as an offensive depth piece shouldn’t be completely overlooked. Much like Olszewski, Berrios is a slot receiver who rarely drops the football and understands how to find soft spots against zone coverages. He isn’t overly productive on offense, but neither was Olszewski.

Though a knee issue limited his availability with the Houston Texans last season to just four games—where he caught 6 passes for 37 yards—his career-high campaign in 2021 saw him log 46 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns.

With Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton managing their summer rehab programs, Berrios gives the Giants’ quarterbacks another trustworthy, low-mistake target over the middle of the field who can maximize standard downs at OTAs and training camp.

John Harbaugh’s Special Teams Mandate

The decision to immediately sign Berrios out of the Monday morning audition showcases John Harbaugh’s philosophy. Harbaugh’s structural blueprint dictates that you do not compromise special teams metrics under any circumstances, as controlling the hidden yardage margins is non-negotiable.

By pairing Berrios with a specialist room that now features an intriguing kicker competition, the Giants are building a solid depth floor. The flash of OBJ might dominate the morning sports talk cycles, but Berrios’s ability to contribute on special teams is what can help the Giants win close games.