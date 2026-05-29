Arguably no position group has undergone a more drastic evolution for the New York Giants this offseason than the kicking room. For the last two seasons, veteran Graham Gano’s recurring lower-body injuries turned the Giants’ field goal unit into a costly liability, forcing a carousel of replacement options and even pushing punter Jamie Gillan into kicking duties at one point.

But as John Harbaugh implements his brand of football, the Giants have injected the roster with necessary depth. They have manufactured a high-stakes, three-way summer competition by signing former first-team All-Pro Jason Sanders, locking down undrafted collegiate phenom Dominic Zvada, and keeping holdover Ben Sauls.

The results on the practice field suggest the Giants have transformed a glaring weakness into what could be the team’s most improved position group in 2026.

The Giants’ kickers have been perfect at OTAs

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to John Schmeelk of Giants.com, Wednesday’s OTA session provided a showcase of pure leg talent. Tasked with navigating the unpredictable Meadowlands winds, both Jason Sanders and Dominic Zvada combined for a perfect 10-for-10 on field goals.

Even more impressive was the range on display; both specialists effortlessly connected on a sequence of consecutive kicks, hitting from 35, 40, 45, 50, and 55 yards. For an offense focused on maximizing efficiency under Jaxson Dart, knowing the scoring zone officially extends past the 35-yard line alters the entire structural approach on third down.

Tom Rock of Newsday argued on X that the “most improved position group on the Giants so far this spring” is the kicker position.

Sanders’ elite veteran floor

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The veteran stability in this race belongs to Jason Sanders, whom the Giants secured on a one-year deal in March

following his release from Miami. Sanders missed the entire 2025 season due to a severe preseason hip injury, but his pre-injury resume is elite.

In 2024, Sanders enjoyed a career year for the Dolphins, converting 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2%) and breaking the franchise record with 27 consecutive made kicks.

He was also a first-team All-Pro in 2020 as a member of the Dolphins. He connected on 36 of 39 field goal attempts (92.3%) that season. Throughout his tenure in Miami (2018 to 2024), Sanders was consistently reliable.

His ability to seamlessly recover his form and crush a 55-yarder on Wednesday proves his hip is a non-issue, giving Harbaugh a trustworthy, battle-tested weapon who won’t buckle under the primetime spotlight.

The Young Guns Forcing the Issue

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants kicker Ben Sauls (30) kicks a field goal in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Sanders provides the floor, the ceiling of this group is being driven into the stratosphere by the youth behind him. Dominic Zvada, the 2024 Big Ten Kicker of the Year who set a Michigan program record by hitting 95.5% of his kicks, has looked like a steal as an undrafted free agent. Alongside Ben Sauls—who stepped in admirably down the stretch last year—Zvada’s unlimited range is pushing the veteran baseline to its absolute limit. The rookie posted a video of himself connecting on a 70-yard field goal in practice on social media this offseason.

Sauls is returning for year two with the Giants after connecting on a perfect 100% of his field goal attempts last season for the Giants (8 of 8). However, he didn’t have a chance to display his range last season, with his longest field goal being just 45 — hence the competition.

By restructuring the roster to promote intense internal competition, the Giants have ensured that whoever walks out to kick against the Cowboys in Week 1 will have survived a legitimate specialist pressure cooker. Special teams is always a point of emphasis for John Harbaugh, so it will be exciting to see how this competition unfolds in the summer.