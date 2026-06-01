The NY Giants did not wait around for their receiver room to heal itself. They went shopping for veterans, and now Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios are all in the building.

I actually like the aggression, as long as nobody treats the names like automatic roster spots. The Giants needed bodies after Gunner Olszewski went down, Malik Nabers continued working back from his knee situation, and Darius Slayton dealt with core muscle surgery recovery. Adding three veteran receivers in one day gives John Harbaugh options, but it also turns training camp into a very real numbers game.

The Giants’ OBJ reunion was always going to get the most attention, and for obvious reasons. Beckham is the former superstar returning home, the player who still moves the fan base emotionally, and the one name in this group that can turn a June signing into a full-day conversation.

Beckham is the swing, JuJu is the floor

Beckham’s football value has to be separated from the nostalgia. He did not play last season, and his last NFL action with Miami produced only nine catches for 55 yards in 2024. Those are not WR2 numbers, and the Giants should not build a role around old highlights.

Still, the swing makes sense. Beckham has played in big games, understands New York, and already has Harbaugh familiarity from Baltimore. If there is any route-running juice left, even in a limited package, he can help Jaxson Dart with spacing, scramble-drill feel, and some third-down creativity. If the legs are gone, the Giants can find that out in camp without forcing the issue.

Smith-Schuster is a different type of bet. He is not here to be electric, and at this point, that is fine. He caught 33 passes for 345 yards and one touchdown last season with Kansas City, giving the Giants a bigger slot and possession target who can work underneath while the faster receivers stretch the field.

That matters because this offense cannot be built only on vertical speed and hope. Nabers is the alpha when healthy, Darnell Mooney gives them a real separator, and Calvin Austin can threaten space, but Smith-Schuster gives the room a sturdier body who can live between the numbers and take some ugly catches when the offense needs to stay on schedule.

Berrios may have the cleanest roster path

Berrios is probably the least flashy name of the three, but he may have the most obvious immediate lane. He played only four games with Houston last season, catching six passes for 37 yards, but the receiving production is not the point.

The Giants had already been sorting through a real returner competition before Olszewski’s Achilles injury changed the room. Berrios has 1,130 career punt-return yards and 2,265 kick-return yards, and that kind of special-teams resume matters when the bottom of the receiver depth chart gets tight.

The hard part is that there are only so many roster spots. Nabers, Mooney, and Slayton should be treated as core pieces when healthy. Malachi Fields brings size and rookie upside. Austin has speed and gadget value. Jalin Hyatt is still trying to force his way back into the picture. Then Beckham, Smith-Schuster, Berrios, Isaiah Hodgins, and several younger players are trying to grab whatever oxygen is left.

The real narrative lives in the roster math. The Giants did not simply add three veterans and call the room fixed, they created competition with actual consequences. Berrios can win a job through the return game, Smith-Schuster can win one through reliability, and Beckham can win one if the old burst shows up often enough to make the coaches uncomfortable.

There is a decent chance all three do not make the final roster. That should be the expectation, not the hot take.

For now, the Giants bought insurance, experience, and a little chaos. I would rather have too many receivers fighting for a job in August than watch the offense limp through camp because the team waited too long to react. The names are fun, but the camp battle is the real value.