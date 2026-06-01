The Giants actually did it. Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that the Giants are bringing Beckham back on a new contract, completing a reunion that felt more realistic after he was around the team over the weekend and worked out in East Rutherford.

I thought this was coming once the Giants brought him in again, mostly because the fit had become too obvious to ignore. The receiver room needed another veteran body, the fan base still has a real emotional connection to Beckham, and John Harbaugh already had familiarity with him from Baltimore.

The Giants are buying the possibility, not the old version

Nobody should pretend this is 2016 Beckham walking through the door. That version was electric, appointment television, and one of the most explosive receivers the franchise has ever had. The 2026 version is a low-cost swing on experience, route craft, and whatever burst remains.

Beckham did not play last season and caught only nine passes in nine games with Miami in 2024. The Giants are not adding a guaranteed separator or a player who should immediately be treated like a top-three option in the offense.

What they are adding is a veteran who understands the stage, gives Jaxson Dart another experienced target, and can help absorb some early-season pressure if Malik Nabers is eased back into full volume. That matters.

The timing makes the move easier to understand

The Giants just lost Gunner Olszewski to a feared Achilles injury, and Nabers is still working back from a complicated knee situation. Darius Slayton has also been managing core muscle surgery recovery, so the receiver room had started to look thinner than the depth chart suggested.

The OBJ door made sense even before the signing happened. Beckham was never going to solve everything, but he could give the Giants another option while the rest of the room gets healthy.

The key is role discipline. Beckham should not block Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, or Calvin Austin from earning snaps if they are better fits. He should be asked to compete, provide veteran polish, and punish defenses in specific pockets if there is still enough gas left in the tank.

The reunion is fun, and it is okay to admit that. Beckham in Giants blue again will move people because the first run had real magic before the whole thing ended ugly.

But the football piece has to be honest. If Beckham still has a little juice, the Giants get a useful veteran at a position where they needed help. If the legs are gone, they can move on without pretending nostalgia is a depth chart.

For now, the swing is worth it. The Giants did not need Beckham to be a savior. They needed another route-running adult in the room, and if the old spark shows up even in flashes, this reunion could become more than a feel-good headline.