The NY Giants do not need to pretend Bobby Jamison-Travis is suddenly a starter because he made noise in June. That would be ridiculous, and it is usually how spring practice hype gets out of control.

The better angle is simpler: the Giants need cheap defensive line depth after moving Dexter Lawrence, and a sixth-round rookie with legitimate size flashing at OTAs is worth paying attention to.

Jamison-Travis is listed at 6-foot-3 and 328 pounds, and the Giants’ OTA coverage had him involved in one of the defensive splash plays while also generating pressure. For a rookie interior lineman trying to get noticed in helmets and shorts, that is about as much as you can ask for.

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The Giants need more than veteran patchwork

The Giants added veteran bodies for a reason. DJ Reader and Shelby Harris give the room experience, mass, and a safer floor, but neither changes the long-term math by himself. When a team loses a player like Lawrence, it needs more than replacement-level veterans rotating through the middle.

Jamison-Travis gives them a different kind of swing. He is cheap, young, massive, and still early enough in his development that camp reps actually matter. If he can hold the point of attack and flash enough movement skills to push pockets, the Giants suddenly have a low-cost player who can survive on the back end of the rotation.

That matters under John Harbaugh, because this roster is clearly being built with a heavier, more physical identity. The Giants want to win with tougher fronts, more bodies, and fewer snaps where opponents can lean on them in the run game.

A camp-watch name with real roster value

Nobody should oversell an OTA interception from a defensive lineman. The pads are not on, offensive timing is still rough, and splash plays in spring can disappear quickly once real trench work begins.

Still, the Giants are searching for exactly this type of surprise. A sixth-round pick who can become a useful rotational defensive lineman saves money, protects the veterans, and gives the front office one less emergency to chase in August.

Jamison-Travis has not earned anything yet, but he has done enough to put his name on the camp-watch list. For a post-Lawrence defensive line trying to find cheap answers, that is a decent place to start.