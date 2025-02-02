Giants could target Senior Bowl MVP as playmaking threat in middle rounds of 2025 draft

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Every year, the Senior Bowl shines the spotlight on some of the NFL Draft’s top prospects, giving them an opportunity to bolster their draft stock and catch the eyes of NFL franchises. The New York Giants have been known to frequently draft players who compete at a high level during Senior Bowl Week.

With that in mind, the 2025 Reesee’s Senior Bowl MVP could wind up being a name for the Giants to consider targeting in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. TCU WR Jack Bech earned the game’s honor after a standout performance, capping off a solid week for the 6-foot-1, 214-pound playmaker.

TCU WR Jack Bech was one of the biggest risers at the Senior Bowl

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman named Bech among the Senior Bowl’s biggest risers:

“Bech was easily the best wide receiver on the American team all week,” Wasserman wrote. “He showed excellent route-running ability, made several contested catches and displayed a willingness to compete in the run game.

“Bech’s performance was consistent with his breakout season at TCU this year. He tallied his first 1,000-yard season and an 83.1 PFF receiving grade while dropping just one pass all year. His well-rounded skill set should give him one of the highest floors of any receiver in the class. Don’t be surprised if Bech is a top-50 selection come draft weekend.”

Bech was named the Senior Bowl MVP after turning in an impressive performance for the American Team. He totaled six receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown was a walk-off game-winner with 0:00 on the clock.

Jack Bech lost his brother, Tiger, in the 2025 New Year’s terror attack on Bourbon Street. He wore his brother’s No. 7 in the Senior Bowl to honor him. Donning Tiger’s No. 7, Bech caught the game-winning touchdown pass at the Senior Bowl, exactly one month following his brother’s tragic passing.

7 seconds were on clock when American team lined up for final play that resulted in Jack Bech's walk-off TD. Jack was wearing his brother Tiger's #7 today. Storybook ending. Couldn't have scripted 2025 @seniorbowl any better. ?#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™? pic.twitter.com/u6v5jVGE4D — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 1, 2025

Could the Giants draft Bech?

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Bech is currently projected to be drafted in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, likely as a Round 3 or Round 4 pick. This could make him an attractive target for the Giants as they aim to pair superstar Malik Nabers with an explosive running mate in the receiving corps.

In 2024, Bech had his breakout season, totaling 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions. His big frame allowed him to be adept in contested catch situations while his quickness was demonstrated through his solid route-running capabilities. He dropped just one pass in the entire season.

The Giants need another playmaking threat on offense — one who could stretch the field vertically. Bech fits that billing. With the Giants likely to draft a quarterback in this year’s draft, they will want to make the environment on offense as quarterback-friendly as possible. Giving the Giants’ next quarterback a reliable playmaker in Bech would be one way to get the offense going.