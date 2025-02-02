Giants land franchise quarterback 3rd overall in perfect NFL mock draft

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm’s latest mock draft, the New York Giants end up with Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 3 overall—a scenario that would’ve been unthinkable just a few months ago. With the Tennessee Titans opting for linebacker Abdul Carter and the Cleveland Browns grabbing two-way phenom Travis Hunter, the Giants land their potential franchise quarterback without having to make any drastic trade-up moves.

Ward, one of the most dynamic passers in this year’s draft, put up strong numbers in 2024. He threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, completing 67.2% of his passes while adding 4 rushing touchdowns to showcase his dual-threat ability.

A Worthy Gamble at No. 3

The Giants have been linked to Shedeur Sanders for months, but with this scenario playing out, they “probably feel compelled to pull the trigger” on Ward, as Edholm put it:

“I still need more time to percolate on whether Ward could be the Year 1 savior, à la Jayden Daniels, but the Giants probably feel compelled to pull the trigger here if they don’t go the veteran-QB route.”

Ward’s ceiling is undeniable—his raw talent and playmaking ability make him one of the most exciting quarterback prospects in the draft. While he isn’t as polished as Daniels or Caleb Williams, he has elite arm strength, mobility, and a gunslinger mentality that could thrive in Brian Daboll’s system.

A High-Risk, High-Reward Play

There’s no doubt the Giants are desperate for a quarterback to build around, and Ward fits the mold of a modern NFL signal-caller. However, he’s not without concerns. His decision-making can be erratic, and his mechanics still need refinement. Unlike Daniels, Maye, and Williams, who all projected as a Day 1 impact starter, Ward may need more time to develop. Signing a bridge quarterback is still a priority for the Giants.

With the draft still months away, the Giants will continue to evaluate all options. But if Edholm’s mock plays out this way, they may not have much of a choice—passing on Ward could mean another year of uncertainty under center, and that’s not a risk they can afford to take. Alternatively, they could have Sanders as QB1 in the draft, but it’s unlikely.