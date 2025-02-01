Giants land elite prospect, trade up for intriguing quarterback in latest mock draft

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are back on the hunt for a franchise quarterback. The most important position in the sport, the Giants need to find a legitimate quarterback to build their roster around this offseason. However, by picking third overall in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants might miss out on the class’s top two prospects.

In preparation for such a scenario, the Giants need to have a backup plan in place. If they do miss out on the top two quarterback prospects, this could open the door for New York to go “best player available” with the third overall pick, landing an elite prospect, and then getting creative to add a quarterback later on.

New York Giants Two-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft:

Giants go BPA and land Heisman Trophy-winner with No. 3 overall pick

In this mock draft, Miami QB Cam Ward goes No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, then Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders goes No. 2 to the Las Vegas Raiders (who traded up with the Cleveland Browns to secure their quarterback). Where does that leave the Giants?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the third-overall pick in this mock draft, the Giants select Colorado superstar Travis Hunter. The cornerback-wide receiver phenomenon is considered by many to be the best prospect in the entire draft class. He has the potential to be a shutdown cornerback at the next level while also possessing the traits of an elite playmaker on offense.

In 2024, Hunter made history as the first player to ever win both the Chuck Bednarik (Defensive Player of the Year in college football) and the Fred Biletnikoff Awards (Wide Receiver of the Year in college football). He also took home the Heisman Trophy, naming him the best player in college football in 2024.

Hunter racked up a ridiculous 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 11 pass defenses and four interceptions on defense this past season. He is a truly rare prospect and a superb athlete. Drafting Hunter could improve the Giants on both sides of the ball. But then what do they do at quarterback?

Giants trade up for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While this is a two-round mock draft, the Giants won’t be making a selection in the second round here. Instead, they will take their second-round draft pick, trade back up into the first round, and land their quarterback there:

Giants Receive: Vikings’ 1st-Round Pick (No. 24), 5th-Round Pick (No. 161)

Vikings Receive: Giants’ 2nd-Round Pick (No. 34), 5th-Round Pick (No. 155), 2026 2nd-Round Pick

No picking 24th overall, the Giants select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. The standout SEC product boosted his draft stock this past week at the Senior Bowl and could now wind up a first-round pick in April. According to Todd McShay of The Ringer, there are some teams that have Dart as “a legitimate QB2,” ranking him ahead of projected top-five pick Shedeur Sanders.

Dart had a record-breaking 2024 season for Ole Miss, totaling 4,279 passing yards with a 29-6 TD-INT ratio. He broke Giants legend Eli Manning’s career passing record for the university this season after putting together three impressive seasons as the school’s starter.

The 2025 NFL Draft was previously viewed as a two-quarterback class with Miami’s Cam Ward and Sanders being the top two ranked. However, Dart has turned into a legitimate three-quarterback class, flying up draft boards and establishing himself as a potential first-round pick. This is important for the Giants as they hold the third pick in the first round. They could wind up missing out on one of the top two quarterbacks but still giving themselves a future by drafting Dart later in the first round.