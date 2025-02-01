Giants could snag perfect fit receiver in the 2nd round of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

With Darius Slayton expected to test the free-agent market, the Giants will be searching for another high-upside receiver to pair with Malik Nabers. While the team has other pressing needs, adding a dynamic pass catcher could go a long way in helping a young quarterback—especially if the Giants land a new franchise signal-caller in the draft. Enter Jayden Higgins, a rising star from Iowa State who checks a lot of boxes for what the Giants need on the outside.

Higgins’ Skill Set Stands Out

Higgins had a monster 2024 season, hauling in 87 receptions at a 67.4% catch rate, racking up 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. He only dropped two passes all year, showing off strong hands and reliable concentration. But what makes him such an intriguing prospect is his versatility. He spent 70.9% of his snaps out wide and 29.1% in the slot, giving the Giants an option who can move around and exploit different matchups.

Higgins’ size (6’4″, 215 pounds) makes him a natural outside threat, but he also has the shiftiness and route-running ability to play inside. That combination is rare for a receiver of his stature, and he takes pride in being more than just a big target.

“Although I do have a bigger body than most receivers, I’d say I’m still shifty and versatile,” Higgins told The Draft Network. “I’m 6’4, 215, but I can still play in the slot. I can play anywhere on the field. My versatility is exceptional. It helps me a lot.”

A Perfect Fit for the Giants’ Offense

The Giants already have an elite route runner and yards-after-catch specialist in Nabers, but they could use a bigger-bodied receiver who can win contested catches and stretch the field. Higgins brings a different skill set that complements what Nabers does so well. He’s not just a possession receiver—he has legitimate speed and playmaking ability, which he showcased at the Senior Bowl, where he impressed scouts and climbed up draft boards.

Adding Higgins would give the Giants a much-needed boost on offense, providing a legitimate red-zone target and a player who can make difficult catches in traffic. If Slayton walks, drafting Higgins could be a smart way to fill the void without breaking the bank in free agency.