Giants’ underrated offensive lineman named their ‘best free agent signing’ of 2024 offseason

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line took strides in the early portion of the 2024 season. Then, injuries derailed everything. LT Andrew Thomas was placed on injured reserve in Week 7, LG Jon Runyan eventually went on injured reserve in Week 15, and several other offensive linemen were in and out of the lineup due to injuries. However, one veteran lineman managed to stay healthy and start all 17 games for Big Blue.

Giants RG Greg Van Roten exceeded all expectations in 2024

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Greg Van Roten made all 17 starts for the Giants primarily at right guard in 2024 after signing with the team during training camp in late July. Van Roten joined the G-Men with minimal expectations, projected to compete as a backup/fringe starter. However, he exceeded all expectations while playing on his low-cost one-year contract and established himself as one of the best offensive linemen that the Giants had last season.

PFF names Van Roten the Giants’ best 2024 free agency signing

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the best and worst free-agent signings that each of the NFL’s 32 franchises made last offseason. For the Giants, he labeled Van Roten as their best 2024 addition:

“The 34-year-old Van Roten was the Giants’ most durable player this season, giving them a decent performance with a 63.4 overall grade,” Wasserman wrote. “New York’s offensive line struggled immensely again this year, but Van Roten’s performance wasn’t among their top issues.”

Across a career-high 1,121 snaps played in 2024, Van Roten surrendered 35 pressures and seven sacks. He made 15 starts at right guard before filling in for the injured John Michael Schmitz and starting at center for the final two games of the season.

Considering he signed for the veteran minimum, Van Roten’s solid and dependable performance at the age of 34 was a welcomed surprise for the Giants. He will be an unrestricted free agent once again this offseason. But considering how well he played in 2024, the Giants might be eager to retain Van Roten in 2025 in either a starting or backup capacity.