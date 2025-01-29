Giants’ $30M guard named their ‘worst free agent signing’ from 2024 offseason

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been trying and struggling to improve their offensive line for years. General manager Joe Schoen paid up in free agency last offseason, signing a couple of offensive linemen in an effort to upgrade the unit. Among his acquisitions was former Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr., who signed a three-year, $30 million deal to join the Giants.

Runyan was the lone Giants’ big-money free-agent signing (outside of their trade for EDGE Brian Burns). While Runyan served as an upgrade over what Big Blue had on the interior of their offensive line the season prior, not everyone is convinced that he was a worthwhile signing.

PFF names OG Jon Runyan the Giants’ worst 2024 free agency signing

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the best and worst free-agent signings that each of the NFL’s 32 franchises made last offseason. For the Giants, he labeled Runyan as their worst 2024 addition:

“Runyan was the Giants’ most expensive free agent signing last offseason,” Wasserman said. “He played just 13 games and earned a 56.1 overall grade, which aligns with the rest of his career numbers. That level of performance doesn’t necessarily warrant paying him $10 million per season, though.”

Runyan’s $10 million-per-year salary currently makes him the ninth-highest-paid left guard and the 24th-highest-paid interior offensive lineman in the NFL (per Over The Cap). Considering his modest salary in comparison to the rest of the league, it doesn’t seem as though the Giants are paying a premium for Runyan’s services.

Surrounding factors impacted Runyan’s performance in 2024

The Giants viewed Runyan as an above-average guard who could bring some stability to the unit. At the beginning of the season, he accomplished that goal. However, after left tackle Andrew Thomas went down with a season-ending foot injury, it wasn’t just Runyan’s performance that took a downturn, but the entirety of the Giants’ offensive line. Losing a secure pass-protector at left tackle would have an adverse effect on any left guard.

Additionally, the Giants paid Runyan for his durability. Prior to the 2024 season, Runyan had never missed a game due to injury. He went on injured reserve after suffering an injury in Week 14, however, this strain is more of an anomaly than a regular occurrence.

Runyan finished the season with 29 pressures and two sacks surrendered across 841 snaps at left guard in his first season with New York. Staying healthy will be a priority in 2025, not just for Runyan, but for the entirety of the Giants’ offensive line which was battered by injuries throughout both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.