Giants considered trading for Patriots’ high-upside quarterback

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been productive this offseason upgrading their quarterback room, but they missed out on making one potentially exciting move. The New England Patriots traded away QB Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, and it was reported shortly after that the Giants were one of several teams that also expressed interest.

The Giants reportedly had interest in trading for QB Joe Milton

According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Giants were among five teams that showed interest in trading for Milton this offseason:

“My understanding is since Joe Milton became available at the start of the offseason, teams that showed interest included the Raiders, Eagles, Giants, Steelers and the Cowboys,” Schultz reported on X. “The #Patriots had a better offer for Milton but chose to send him where he wanted out of respect for him, per source.”

It’s unknown which team gave the “better offer” that Schultz mentioned. However, instead of acquiring Milton, New York will instead compete against him as he lands within their division.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Milton could have been an interesting developmental project for the Giants

Entering his second NFL offseason, Milton had plenty of buzz on the trade market. The sixth-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft played in just one game last season but flashed his immense potential in the outing, completing 75.9% of his passes for 241 yards and one touchdown with one additional rushing touchdown and zero turnovers.

Despite this strong performance and Milton’s rare blend of size and athleticism, the Patriots opted to move on with 2024 first-round pick Drake Maye in line to emerge as their franchise quarterback.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Milton will now be a backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, developing behind Dak Prescott. Dallas lost backup QB Cooper Rush in free agency this offseason. Milton will fill his role going forward. Dallas traded a fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Milton and a seventh-round pick.

Meanwhile, the Giants added both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency this offseason. Wilson is their projected starter, and Winston will be his backup. However, these two additions do not negate the Giants’ need for a long-term solution at quarterback. Wilson is 36 and signed a one-year deal, and Winston is 31 and signed a two-year deal.

Trading for Milton would have given the Giants a high-upside developmental quarterback project under contract for the next three years. Instead, if they want to find a long-term solution at the position, it will need to be added through the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.