Giants scouting physical Rutgers running back at local pro day

Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the NFL Draft around the corner, the New York Giants are hosting their local pro day on Thursday, inviting in some of the top draft prospects from the local area for a workout. Among the standout prospects in attendance is Rutgers star RB Kyle Monangai, who could be an intriguing target for the Giants in this year’s draft.

Rutgers star RB Kyle Monangai attends Giants’ local pro day

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Monangai is attending and participating at the Giants’ local pro day along with a contingent of other Rutgers prospects. Rutgers WR Christian Dremel, OL Hollin Pierce, DB Robert Longerbeam, and LB Tyreem Powell are also participating. Monangai headlines the groups of prospects in attendance.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants could target Monangai in this year’s draft

The Giants could target Monangai in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The 5-8, 211-pound power back was spectacular during his time at Rutgers. In 2023, he totaled a Big Ten-leading 1,262 rushing yards with eight touchdowns, followed up by a 1,279-yard and 13-touchdown campaign in 2024.

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson describes Monangai as a “skilled RB prospect with the quickness, contact balance, and suddenness needed to generate big plays.” Parson projects Monangai to be an adequate starter at the next level.

Monangai is a projected Day 3 pick in this year’s draft. Last offseason, the Giants selected Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fifth round and he went on to become their starter as a rookie. They could select Monangai in a similar draft range, pairing him with Tracy and forming a dynamic and young running back duo.

Many of the league’s top offense feature two proficient rushers — the Detroit Lions with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs being the gold standard. Adding Monangai in the late rounds could give Big Blue a potential one-two punch that could develop into a duo that emulates those of the league’s top rushing attacks.