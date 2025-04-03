Giants might have inerest in draft athletic mid-round tight end

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are searching for more playmakers for their offense in the upcoming NFL Draft after failing to make an impact addition in free agency. Miami TE Elijah Arroyo is one of the draft class’s most exciting mid-round prospects. The Giants could have an interest in adding him to their roster as they aim to upgrade their offense through the draft.

The Giants sent their tight ends coach to Miami’s Pro Day

The Giants sent a deep contingent of front office executives, scouts, and coaches to Miami’s Pro Day. While much attention was paid to Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney attending the Pro Day, not enough was made of tight ends coach Tim Kelly also being in attendance.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

QB Cam Ward received the majority of the media coverage during Miami’s Pro Day. The great assumption was that the Giants sent as many coaches as they did to scout Ward. However, Kelly’s presence could indicate that they were also keeping an eye on Arroyo.

Ultimately, Arroyo did not participate in any drills during the Pro Day. However, his presence afforded teams the opportunity to meet with him and get to know the person behind the player.

Elijah Arroyo could be an interesting selection in the middle rounds

Arroyo is an intriguing tight end prospect in this year’s class. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end pops off the tape with his rare blend of size and athleticism. In 2024, he set career highs across the board with 35 receptions, 590 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s rare for a tight end to be so proficient as a route-runner and receiver as Arroyo. He split time playing both tight end and slot receiver in Miami’s offense as a result of his athleticism and playmaking abilities. His athletic profile helps him project as a vertical threat at the next level.

However, injuries are a concern for Arroyo, as he missed chunks of two seasons due to his knee. But this injury history could cause Arroyo to fall down the board a bit, ultimately making him a value selection for New York if they snag him in the middle or later rounds of the NFL Draft.

The Giants have a young and promising tight end on their roster in Theo Johnson, who they drafted out of Penn State in the fourth round of last year’s draft. But Johnson shouldn’t prevent the team from adding more talent to the position in a league where many of the top offenses feature a heavy dosage of two-tight end sets. A pairing of Johnson and Arroyo could be dangerous for opposing defenses.