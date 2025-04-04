Giants pounding the door for possible trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants may not be sitting still for long in the 2025 NFL Draft. While holding the third overall pick puts them in a prime spot already, reports suggest general manager Joe Schoen is exploring an aggressive play to move all the way up to No. 1.

And their target? It’s not Shedeur Sanders.

Cam Ward Drawing the Giants’ Attention

According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans currently plan to stay put and draft Cam Ward out of Miami. But that hasn’t stopped the Giants from consistently knocking on the door to see what it might take to jump the line.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That kind of persistence usually signals strong conviction. In this case, it likely means the Giants view Ward as a superior option to Sanders, despite the buzz the Colorado QB has generated throughout the offseason.

Ward’s stock has risen considerably over the past year, thanks in large part to his ability to manipulate the pocket like a seasoned veteran. His calm demeanor under pressure, paired with a rocket arm and elite mobility, makes him an intriguing fit in a modern NFL offense.

He’s the type of quarterback who can turn chaos into a 30-yard gain with a flick of the wrist. That kind of improvisational talent—think prime Russell Wilson or a young Deshaun Watson—is something head coach Brian Daboll might be salivating over.

Giants Doing Their Homework

Of course, the price to move up to the No. 1 pick won’t be cheap. The Titans are reportedly content with sticking and picking Ward themselves, which means Schoen would have to make an offer too good to pass up.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Still, the Giants are in a unique spot. Signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston gives them a cushion. They don’t need a rookie QB to play immediately. That kind of flexibility gives them the luxury to swing big or stay patient, depending on how the board falls.

Contingency Plans Still in Play

If the cost to jump to No. 1 proves too steep, the Giants still have top-tier talent available at No. 3. Travis Hunter out of Colorado is a unicorn—a two-way dynamo with Pro Bowl potential as either a wide receiver or a cornerback.

There’s also Abdul Carter out of Penn State, who could slide into the defense as a cornerstone piece for years to come. The Giants have reportedly done extensive scouting on both.

But if they believe Cam Ward is a franchise-changer, one worth shaking up the draft to go get, don’t rule out a blockbuster. After all, quarterbacks are the currency of the NFL, and the Giants may be ready to pay the toll to grab their guy.