Yankees preparing to cast away a former top prospect for nothing

As the Yankees prepare to break camp and head into Thursday’s Opening Day matchup, there’s one glaring name still dangling in limbo: Oswald Peraza. Once considered a potential franchise infielder, the 24-year-old now finds himself on the brink of being designated for assignment — and possibly claimed by another team — just as the Yankees finalize their 26-man roster.

The Numbers Aren’t Helping Peraza

This spring was supposed to be Peraza’s shot. With DJ LeMahieu sidelined and third base wide open, the Yankees gave him every opportunity to claim the job.

But the results were hard to stomach.

Over 19 spring games, Peraza hit just .160/.263/.180, with two RBIs and a 24.6% strikeout rate. He also posted a concerning .020 isolated power and a wRC+ of 25 — meaning he was 75% worse than the average hitter, and that’s including players fighting for Triple-A roles.

There’s been no indication his bat has taken a step forward, and his defensive value — while still solid — can’t offset the black hole he’s been at the plate.

Pablo Reyes Is Pushing Him Out

The most obvious replacement is 31-year-old utility man Pablo Reyes, who’s been one of the Yankees’ best surprises in camp. Reyes hit .311/.418/.467 across 15 games this spring, launching two homers with five RBIs and showcasing plate discipline with a 16.4% walk rate.

He can play third, second, shortstop — even the outfield — and he bats right-handed, which is something the Yankees have been actively looking to add. His defensive flexibility and surprising offensive pop make him a near-lock to take one of the final bench spots.

If Reyes makes the team, Peraza would be the odd man out. Since he’s out of minor-league options, the Yankees would have no choice but to designate him for assignment, placing him on waivers.

Still Waiting on an Official Decision

General manager Brian Cashman has been looking to add a right-handed bat for weeks, and the roster announcement delay on Thursday morning suggests the front office may be waiting to see if any final cuts or trade opportunities surface before pulling the trigger.

The clock is ticking, and unless something unexpected materializes, it’s looking more and more likely that Peraza’s tenure in pinstripes could end not with a bang, but a quiet exit through waivers.