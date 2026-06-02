The Yankees are taking the next real step toward turning Carlos Lagrange into a big-league bullpen weapon.

Jack Curry of YES reported Tuesday that Lagrange is being shifted to the bullpen at Triple-A, adding that the Yankees have always believed the hard-throwing right-hander could help their relief unit this season. Curry also gave the line everyone is going to remember: get ready for 103 mph in the Bronx.

I like this move because it stops pretending the only useful version of Lagrange is a starter. The Yankees can revisit that long-term if they want, but the immediate roster need is obvious: they need more power, more swing-and-miss, and another internal arm who can change the way a sixth or seventh inning feels.

The Yankees are cutting through the development noise

Lagrange has already done enough to make the radar gun part of the story. He threw the fastest Triple-A pitch tracked this season at 102.8 mph, and he had already stacked a bunch of the hardest pitches recorded at the level.

The stuff is not subtle. He has a four-seamer that can live near triple digits, a slider that can miss bats, and enough raw electricity to make hitters uncomfortable before the ball even leaves his hand.

The issue has always been command. Lagrange still has to prove he can throw enough strikes to handle leverage, but the bullpen gives the Yankees a cleaner way to simplify the assignment. Shorter bursts should allow the fastball to play up, the breaking ball to look sharper, and the command flaws to be less damaging than they would be across five or six innings.

This could change the deadline math

The Yankees already had Lagrange sitting there as a 100-plus mph temptation, but Curry’s report makes the timeline feel much more practical. This is no longer just prospect dreaming. The organization is actively shaping him for the role.

That matters because the bullpen still needs another serious answer. David Bednar has carried late-inning responsibility, Fernando Cruz has the whiff profile, Camilo Doval has the velocity, and Brent Headrick has become a useful cheap win, but October teams usually need more than a few trusted names and a prayer.

Lagrange does not have to be perfect to matter. If he can come up and give the Yankees a handful of high-octane outs per week, Cashman may not have to chase every expensive deadline reliever on the board.

The conversion is the right move. The Yankees have a 103 mph arm sitting in Triple-A, and now they are finally putting him on the fastest path to becoming useful in the Bronx.