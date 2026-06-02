The Yankees may finally be getting Jasson Dominguez close to game action again.

Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Dominguez could begin a Minor League rehab assignment on Friday. For a Yankees outfield that keeps getting hit with injury wrinkles, that is real progress.

Dominguez has been working back from a left shoulder AC joint sprain suffered on a wall collision in early May. The Yankees did not need to rush him, but the timing of this update matters more now that Aaron Judge is also dealing with a shoulder bone bruise.

The rehab assignment will tell the Yankees plenty

The key is not simply getting Dominguez into a box score. The Yankees need to see how the shoulder responds to swings, throws, and defensive reads, because the injury came from exactly the kind of outfield play he will have to keep making.

Dominguez’s return would give Boone more flexibility, especially if the Yankees need to protect Judge for a few days or keep Cody Bellinger moving around the outfield. Even if Dominguez does not walk straight back into everyday work, having him available again changes the roster math.

The outfield conversation was already building before this update. Dominguez brings upside, Trent Grisham brings defense, Bellinger brings versatility, and the Yankees still have to balance production with health.

The Yankees need the runway

Friday would only start the clock. Dominguez still needs to prove he can handle game speed, and the Yankees need enough information to decide whether he is ready for immediate major league work or needs a few extra games to sharpen everything.

Still, this is the first update in a while that feels like movement instead of maintenance. Dominguez has the kind of switch-hitting juice that can deepen the lineup, and the Yankees could use another athletic outfield answer before the schedule starts squeezing them.

The Judge update makes this more important, full stop. If the captain’s shoulder soreness is short-lived, Dominguez’s rehab becomes a normal roster boost. If Judge needs real time, the Yankees may need Dominguez ready sooner than they planned.