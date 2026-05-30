The NY Yankees are getting closer to having a decision they have been able to avoid for a few weeks.

Jasson Dominguez’s rehab clock is moving, and I think the Yankees are about to find out what they actually value most in this outfield. Upside sounds great, defense wins games, and veteran stability keeps a roster from getting messy when the schedule turns ugly.

The latest injury update is encouraging. Dominguez is dealing with a left shoulder AC joint sprain, but he began hitting off a Trajekt pitching machine Wednesday and could face live pitching during the week of June 1. His return is still loosely sitting in June, which means the runway is no longer theoretical.

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The outfield is not as simple as it looks

Dominguez brings the fun part of the conversation. He is young, explosive, and still carries the kind of switch-hitting upside the Yankees have been waiting on for years. Before the injury, the results were uneven, with a .200/.250/.367 line and a 73 wRC+ in limited work, but nobody should pretend 30 plate appearances settled anything.

The problem is that the rest of the outfield has not exactly left a clean opening. Trent Grisham has been turning things around after his knee scare and remains the best pure center-field fit. Cody Bellinger has been one of the Yankees’ cleanest wins, giving them power, contact, and defensive flexibility without the chaos that has hit other spots.

Spencer Jones also remains part of the depth picture (despite being sent back to Triple-A), though his early swing-and-miss issues made it clear he still needs time. That matters because Dominguez returning does not automatically mean the Yankees should jam him into everyday at-bats if the fit is awkward.

The Yankees need the right version, not the rushed one

The Yankees should want Dominguez back, but they should want the right version of him. A shoulder injury for an outfielder is not small, especially for a player who still has to prove he can handle major-league defensive reads consistently while giving the lineup real impact from both sides.

The roster math points toward a Dominguez either slotting into the primary fourth outfield role or being sent back to the minors. I would wager the first option is the direction they go.

There is also a timing piece. If Dominguez starts facing live pitching next week, the Yankees will get a better read on whether he is simply healthy enough to return or actually ready to help. Those are not the same thing.

The Yankees do not need to make the emotional decision. They need the useful one. If Dominguez looks sharp, bring the upside back into the room and let the competition sort itself out. If the shoulder is still affecting the swing or the throwing, a little extra patience beats forcing a young player into a roster crunch that helps nobody.

June could give the Yankees another weapon, but it could also force them into their first real outfield choice of the season. The problem only stays good if they are honest about what each player actually gives them right now.