The NY Yankees have spent plenty of oxygen this season discussing the loud bullpen names. David Bednar has carried closer pressure, Camilo Doval has come with volatility, and Fernando Cruz has turned into a high-wire leverage piece with real swing-and-miss.

Brent Headrick is the quieter win, and I think that makes the whole thing more interesting. He is not the reliever selling jerseys or forcing deadline conversations, but the Yankees may have stumbled into one of their better roster values on a waiver claim.

The 28-year-old lefty owns a 2.00 ERA over 28 appearances and 27 innings, with 29 strikeouts, 10 walks, two homers allowed, and a 1.37 WHIP. He has also ranked near the top of the American League in games pitched, which tells you how often Aaron Boone has trusted him to clean up awkward middle-inning pockets.

Headrick keeps surviving real traffic

The important part is that this has lasted beyond the first few good outings. Headrick held a 2.25 ERA in April and followed it with a 2.31 ERA in May, so the Yankees are past the point where this can be waved away as a one-week heater.

The cleanest example came earlier in the season, when Katie Sharp noted that Headrick had inherited 14 runners and allowed none of them to score. Reliever value like that does not always show up in a basic ERA column, but it absolutely changes games.

There is some warning tape in the profile. His FIP has hovered in the low-4.00s because the walks and homers keep the peripherals from matching the surface ERA. Nobody should pretend he is a dominant late-game monster, because that would be overselling it.

The Yankees need cheap wins in the bullpen

The bigger point is value. Headrick is inexpensive, optionable, and left-handed, and that combination matters when the Yankees are trying to keep a championship bullpen together without burning prospects every time a setup inning gets uncomfortable.

They already have bigger arms with bigger stuff, with Doval lighting up the radar gun, Cruz making hitters look silly, and Bednar still carrying the closer resume. Headrick gives them something different: workable length, lefty balance, and a guy Boone can use before the game reaches the panic stage.

The Yankees’ bullpen picture still needs more clarity before October. I would still expect Brian Cashman to look for another premium arm if the right deal is there, mostly because this team cannot afford to enter the postseason with one or two trusted options and a prayer.

Headrick does not solve the entire relief puzzle, but he makes the math easier. Every contender needs a few cheap wins on the roster, and the Yankees found one in a place nobody was really looking.