The NY Yankees do not need Anthony Volpe to come back and save the lineup. They need him to stop being an empty spot, play clean baseball, and make the bottom half of the order feel less like a dead zone.

I was pretty blunt about Volpe when he returned, because the standard had to change after three years of offensive inconsistency and a messy shoulder situation. If he was going to be in the majors, the Yankees needed defense, contact, patience, and speed, not another round of waiting for the breakout everyone has been trying to force into existence.

So far, this version has been useful. In 13 games and 52 plate appearances since returning, Volpe is hitting .256/.385/.395 with a .780 OPS, one homer, eight RBIs, nine walks, 12 strikeouts, and four stolen bases.

The walks are changing the conversation

The production is not star-level, but it is functional baseball, and functional baseball matters for a player whose job security stopped feeling automatic. The nine walks are the part that stands out most, because Volpe has too often played like a hitter trying to prove everything in one swing.

Now he is extending at-bats, taking free bases, and turning his legs into actual pressure. He stole two bags during the Yankees’ 13-run inning against the Athletics on Saturday, a small detail in a loud offensive game, but exactly the type of thing that makes him easier to keep in the lineup.

The context matters. Volpe opened the season working back from left shoulder surgery, went through a rehab assignment that did not exactly force the Yankees’ hand, then got optioned to Triple-A before Jose Caballero’s fractured finger reopened the door.

His role still has to be earned

Caballero should still have a real claim to shortstop when healthy. He earned that with his defense, energy, and ability to spark the offense before the injury. Volpe’s improved stretch does not erase that, but it does make the conversation more interesting than it looked two weeks ago.

The Yankees have already started exploring Volpe at second base, and that might be the cleanest path for everyone involved. Caballero can move around, Volpe can regain value without having to own shortstop every night, and Boone can keep more speed and defense on the field.

The bat still has to keep moving forward. A .385 on-base percentage across 52 plate appearances is not enough to declare anything fixed, but it is enough to say Volpe has returned with a better plan.

The Yankees can live with this version. They do not need him to be the face of the next core right now, they need him to be useful, and for the first time in a while, he is giving them a reason to believe that version might actually stick.