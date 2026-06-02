The Yankees have never needed Jazz Chisholm to be boring, and frankly, that would defeat the whole point of having him.

Chisholm went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and did what Jazz does. He smiled, leaned into the stage, talked about Giancarlo Stanton’s pants, Michael Jordan, and eventually put the Yankees’ biggest goal right out in the open.

Asked what the Yankees were chasing, Chisholm did not tiptoe around it, saying, “I mean, to win the World Series,” before adding, “We’re gonna do it for sure.”

Jazz is never going to hide from the moment

I like the confidence. I would rather have a player who actually believes the Yankees should be playing into late October than one who spits out the same dead media answers every time a camera turns on.

The tricky part is that Chisholm is now attaching his own production to the statement. The Yankees have the roster to make a run, with Aaron Judge anchoring the lineup, a rotation that suddenly looks dangerous again, and enough depth to survive injuries better than most teams.

Chisholm still has to be a bigger part of that. He has improved from the ugly early stretch, but the current .239/.314/.385 line with a 98 wRC+ is closer to playable than dangerous. That matters when he is one of the players willing to go on national TV and call his shot.

The Yankees need the version that backs it up

The good news is that Chisholm is moving in the right direction. The panic from a few weeks ago has cooled, and the Yankees can work with his speed, athleticism, and energy even when the bat is not fully carrying its weight.

Still, a World Series team needs more than vibes from its second baseman. Chisholm has to be the guy who turns a walk into a stolen base, a mistake over the plate into extra bases, and a flat inning into something annoying for the opposing pitcher.

The comment works as more than a fun late-night clip because it creates a clean measuring stick. If the Yankees get the real Jazz by September, the statement looks like confidence from a player who knew what was coming. If the bat stays ordinary, it becomes another bold line from a guy whose personality is still running ahead of his production.

The Yankees can absolutely win the World Series. Chisholm is right to believe it, and he should say it if he feels it. Now comes the part where he has to help drag them there.