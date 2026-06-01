The Yankees do not need every trade conversation to start with the biggest name on the board.

Teams talk themselves into overpaying that way. I would rather see the Yankees identify a cleaner fit, especially if the problem is targeted: more right-handed balance, more contact, and another corner-infield option if Ryan McMahon’s bat keeps dragging.

Isaac Paredes makes sense as a grounded concept if Houston keeps sliding. The Astros are 27-34, and if they are still hovering around that range in July, the Yankees should at least be asking whether Paredes is attainable.

Paredes fits the flaw better than a splash name

Paredes is not tearing the cover off the ball, but the shape of the profile works. He is hitting .236/.329/.374 with six homers, a 103 wRC+, a 16.2% strikeout rate, and 0.9 WAR while playing a regular role for Houston.

The strikeout rate is the real hook. The Yankees already have enough all-or-nothing at-bats in certain pockets of the lineup, and they do not need another bat who turns every slump into three weeks of empty swings. Paredes gives them a different lane: contact, pull-side power, and enough defensive flexibility to cover third base and first base.

That matters because McMahon’s glove can only cover so much if the bat stays light. The Yankees can live with a defensive third baseman when the lineup is rolling, but the at-bats become harder to justify when the offense gets quiet.

Houston’s season could create the opening

Paredes avoided arbitration at $9.35 million for 2026, so this is not a rental-only play or some massive long-term contract headache. The money is manageable for a contender, and the role is easy to understand.

The Astros would have to admit where their season is going before anything gets real, and that is the obvious catch. Houston has enough veteran pride and enough recent winning history to resist selling early, even if the standings are telling a different story.

Still, the Yankees should be building this board now. Waiting until the deadline panic window is how teams end up paying premium prices for imperfect fits. Paredes is exactly the kind of player who might become more expensive once the market realizes how few useful infield bats are actually available.

This should not be framed as reporting. It is a trade lane that makes sense if Houston keeps slipping and the Yankees decide McMahon’s offense is too light to ignore.

The splash names will always get more attention. Paredes might be the more practical answer, and for a Yankees team that already has stars, practical could be enough.