The Yankees can dress it up as day to day, but any Aaron Judge shoulder update is going to make the entire room tighten up.

Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Judge has been dealing with shoulder soreness for weeks, and the issue became “more than that” during the Sacramento series. Imaging showed a bone bruise, and Judge is expected to meet with a team doctor.

Boone said it could be a day-to-day situation, which is obviously the best-case framing for now. Still, I do not love any Judge injury note that involves imaging and a shoulder in the same sentence, especially when the Yankees’ lineup runs through him in a way that cannot really be replicated.

The Yankees cannot replace Judge’s gravity

Judge does more than produce. He changes how pitchers approach the entire lineup, how opposing managers handle matchups, and how much room the hitters around him get to breathe.

If he needs a day or two, the Yankees can survive it. Cody Bellinger gives them outfield flexibility, Trent Grisham can cover center, and the roster has more moving pieces than it did a few weeks ago. A short absence would be annoying, not catastrophic.

A longer issue would be different. Giancarlo Stanton is still working through his calf situation, Jasson Dominguez has been out with a shoulder injury of his own, and the Yankees have already been managing enough offensive turbulence without their captain suddenly becoming a medical question.

Day to day is the phrase that matters

The Yankees need the doctor visit to confirm Boone’s softer version of the update. A bone bruise can be manageable, but it can also linger if the player keeps trying to play through it, and Judge is not exactly the kind of player who willingly takes himself out of the fight.

The Yankees have to be careful here. Early June is not the time to squeeze extra at-bats out of a compromised Judge if a few days of rest keeps this from becoming a bigger summer problem.

For now, the update is not a disaster. It is a warning. The Yankees can keep calling it day to day, but the season looks a lot different if Judge’s shoulder becomes anything more than that.