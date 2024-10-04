Yankees had a chance to build up star prospect for playoffs and failed miserably

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees have taken 17 games to evaluate Jasson Dominguez for postseason consideration, giving him minimal time to adjust to major league pitching after recovering from injuries, including Tommy John surgery and an oblique strain. Dominguez, who has played just 18 games with the Yankees this season, is competing for the starting left field spot with Alex Verdugo as the team heads into Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Dominguez’s Performance in Triple-A and Majors

Before being called up, Dominguez spent 44 games at Triple-A, where he impressed with a .309/.368/.480 slash line, hitting seven home runs, driving in 25 RBIs, and stealing 15 bases. His strong performance earned him a promotion to the Yankees, where he has struggled to find his footing.

Over 67 plate appearances in the majors, Dominguez has slashed .179/.313/.304 with two home runs, four RBIs, and a 28.4% strikeout rate. Despite his early struggles, his 16.4% walk rate and 84 wRC+ suggest some potential.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

However, Dominguez’s limited time in left field and his defensive challenges have raised questions about whether he’s the best option for the postseason. The Yankees have not given him much time to adjust defensively at Yankee Stadium or enough at-bats to settle into a rhythm at the plate.

“Had some hiccups in the outfield,” Manager Aaron Boone said. “He didn’t light up the stat line from an offensive standpoint, but I felt like he was having quality at-bats still.

The Decision Between Dominguez and Verdugo

Aaron Boone is still undecided on who will start in left field against right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha in Game 1 of the ALDS. Both Dominguez and Verdugo stand to benefit from facing a righty, but the decision ultimately comes down to whether Boone prioritizes Dominguez’s offensive upside or Verdugo’s defensive reliability and more consistent contact.

“I have thoughts in my mind,” Boone said this week. “We’ll let that unfold.”

While Dominguez offers superior athleticism and base running compared to Verdugo, his inexperience and recent struggles at the plate are factors Boone must consider. On the other hand, Verdugo, who has 11 games of postseason experience, provides a more stable presence in the outfield. Verdugo’s defensive skills could give him the edge, especially in the high-pressure environment of the playoffs.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dominguez: The Yankees’ Future vs. Present Concerns

Despite Dominguez’s struggles, the Yankees are well aware of his potential as the future of their outfield. His promotion may have been influenced by service time considerations, but it’s clear the organization views him as a long-term solution. However, with the postseason at hand, Boone and the Yankees must focus on making the right decision to help the team win now.

Verdugo’s Edge Against Wacha

Wacha, who will take the mound for the Royals, relies heavily on his off-speed pitches, particularly his change-up and four-seam fastball. Both Dominguez and Verdugo have struggled against off-speed pitches, but Verdugo has performed slightly better against fastballs. This could be the deciding factor in Boone’s decision, as Wacha’s repertoire might favor Verdugo’s ability to make more consistent contact.

Final Decision Looming

Boone is expected to announce his decision by Friday, but for now, it seems likely that Verdugo will get the start in Game 1 of the ALDS. While Dominguez has enormous potential and offers exciting athleticism, Verdugo’s postseason experience and steadier offensive profile make him the safer choice for the Yankees as they look to advance in the playoffs. Regardless of who starts, the Yankees are focused on making the right moves to win now, with Dominguez’s long-term future in the outfield already secure.