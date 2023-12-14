Why the Giants need to retain DC Wink Martindale for next season

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Nfl Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants have had an overall disappointing season, and, as a result, there is speculation that head coach Brian Daboll might make significant changes to his coaching staff this offseason. However, considering the success of the Giants’ defense, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has become one assistant coach that Big Blue needs to retain for next season.

The Giants’ defense has been held back by the team’s lackluster offense

Despite the team’s 5-8 losing record, the Giants’ defense has consistently displayed playoff-caliber football throughout the season. The blame for Big Blue’s poor performance should not be directed towards Martindale and his unit, but rather towards Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for failing to capitalize on the opportunities provided by the defense.

While the G-Men have suffered multiple blowout losses this season, it is important to acknowledge that these losses weren’t suffered due to poor play from the defense. In these defeats, the offense struggled to score, committed turnovers, and offered opposing teams excellent field position.

The Giants’ defense has been a force this season

The Giants’ defense has been an absolute force this season. They have had a total of 22 turnovers, 12 of which were collected in the last three games alone. They are now averaging close to two takeaways per game.

In just 13 games, they have managed 64 quarterback hits, 13 forced fumbles, 22.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, and scored two pick-sixes. The Giants now lead the league in interceptions with 10 over the past seven games.

Players have been thriving under Martindale

Players have thrived under Martindale’s guidance. Second-year players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Micah McFadden, and Cor’Dale Flott have started to blossom into cornerstones for the defense.

Newly acquired linebacker Bobby Okereke is playing the best football of his career. Okereke is the only player in the NFL with 100+ tackles, 9+ tackles for loss, and 8+ passes defended. Okereke credits his exceptional performance to Martindale and emphasized that losing him would be devastating.

“Wink has been such an influential coach for me and really this whole defense… Wink’s been extremely instrumental… It’ll obviously be very devastating if hes not here next year. I don’t even wanna think about that.” Bobby Okereke told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News

Martindale has expressed that he wants to return to the Giants next season. Considering the defense’s impressive performance under his guidance, there is no doubt that Martindale should be retained for next season.