Giants’ rookie safety not practicing at training camp due to calf injury

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants had a big hole to fill in their secondary this offseason following the departure of starting safety Xavier McKinney in free agency. In response to McKinney leaving, the Giants targeted defensive backs near the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, and ultimately landed Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin in Round 2.

Nubin was considered by many analysts and outlets to be the top safety prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class. The Giants seemingly landed a steal with their second-round selection. Nubin is expected to step in as an immediate starter. However, Big Blue is still waiting to see their exciting young safety take the field.

Rookie safety Tyler Nubin not practicing at training camp due to a calf injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants kicked off training camp this week on Wednesday morning. Through two practices, they have had some minor injury scares, including one to veteran RT Jermaine Eluemunor. One less-discussed injury was that of the rookie Nubin.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, head coach Brian Daboll told the media that Nubin will miss his second straight practice on Friday morning with a calf injury. Dan Salamone of Giants.com reports that Nubin’s calf is “a little tight” but that the injury is “nothing long-term.”

As the Giants prepare to put the pads on at practice next week, they want to be careful with their injured players, allowing them to rest and fully heal in preparation for a far more arduous upcoming practice schedule.

Nubin’s return to the practice field will be highly anticipated. He’s an exciting talent who is expected to play a huge role in the Giants’ defense immediately to open his NFL career.

The Giants are expecting Nubin to make an immediate impact when he returns to the field

During his collegiate career at Minnesota, Nubin racked up 13 interceptions, making him the university’s franchise record holder for the most interceptions logged in a single career. He recorded three or more interceptions in each of his last three collegiate seasons, capped off by a career-high five picks in 2023.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pro Football Focus, Nubin posted a 33.0 passer rating allowed in coverage since 2021. He also had the best coverage grade among Power 5 safeties in 2023. When lined up as a free safety, Nubin posted a 20% forced incompletion rate and an 89.2 grade.

Nubin will likely be the Giants’ starting free safety in Week 1, playing alongside veteran Jason Pinnock and forming the final line of defense for Big Blue. The team will hope that Nubin’s recovery from his calf injury is quick and thorough so that he may re-enter the lineup next week when the pads come on.