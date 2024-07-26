The Giants might have a starting corner emerging from the pile

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

One of the weaker position groups on the New York Giants is their secondary, a unit that lacks experience and, to a degree, potential upside. Aside from former first-round pick Deonte Banks, the prospects at CB2 and in the slot are somewhat limited.

Assessing the Giants’ Secondary: Competition Heats Up

However, an intriguing competition is unfolding at the cornerback spot alongside Banks. Third-year defensive back Cor’Dale Flott will contend with Nick McCloud, a former undrafted free agent from Notre Dame in 2021. The Buffalo Bills originally signed McCloud before he moved to Cincinnati and then spent the last two seasons with the Giants.

In 2022, McCloud played 583 snaps, yielding 296 yards, four touchdowns, and securing four pass breakups. Last season, he saw 312 snaps but surrendered only 152 yards, one touchdown, and collected an interception. Based on his statistics and film review, he could be a strong contender for a starting corner job, even though Head Coach Brian Daboll indicated several weeks ago that they have plenty of confidence in Flott.

Cor’Dale Flott’s Role and Challenges

Flott, a 22-year-old lanky DB from LSU drafted in the third round, allowed 288 yards, three touchdowns, and achieved three pass breakups over 519 snaps last season. He experienced some inconsistency, particularly in tough outings against Green Bay and Philadelphia, where he conceded a combined 151 yards and a touchdown.

Initially considered a nickel corner, Flott’s build does not lend itself well to run support. He struggles with tackling and shedding blocks, which are not his strengths. The Giants are better off positioning him on the outside, where he can isolate and use his agile movements to mirror bigger receivers.

McCloud’s Rising Prospects

Conversely, McCloud has just as strong an opportunity to secure the starting position, having already started training camp impressively. The Giants recognize potential in both players and ultimately, they will let the best man win the job.