Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux is living up to the hype this season

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates a sack during overtime against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have found themselves in the playoff race after securing an upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Second-year pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux shined in this matchup, proving that he thrives under the primetime spotlight.

Thibodeaux shines in Giants’ win over the Packers

Thibodeaux’s presence was felt all over the field. Despite being on the field for 99% of defensive snaps, the Oregon product showed no signs of fatigue and continued to produce at a high level.

Thibodeaux recorded one sack, four pressures, eight tackles, one quarterback hit, one pass defended, and perhaps one of the most impactful plays of the game – a forced fumble on Jordan Love that potentially saved the Giants three points.

100% a forced fumble by Kayvon — Giants challenge, this is getting overturned!



Kayvon with a big start to the game #NYG pic.twitter.com/tdpwXgUfIy — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) December 12, 2023

Thibodeaux now has 12 sacks, putting him on pace to reach 16 by the end of the season. His 12 sacks are the most by a Giant in a single season since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014 (12.5).

Kayvon Thibodeaux attempted to go up the arc, leaned in to land the rip, felt the OT positioning, and spun inside to an open B-Gap to record a half-sack



Good adjustment by the second-year pass rusher who continues to impress this season. pic.twitter.com/69HxldsnDr — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) December 12, 2023

Thibodeaux is experiencing a breakout sophomore season

This season has been a breakout season for Thibodeaux. With a commendable stat line of 12 sacks, 44 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery on the year, he has significantly surpassed his rookie season’s statistics.

When asked why he’s doing better statistically this year than last season, the 22-year-old stated, “It’s my time.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux was asked why he may be performing better this year statistically than he did last year:



"Cause I've been putting the work in, man. Sometimes it's either two things: it's not your time yet or you're not putting enough work in. For me, it's my time" pic.twitter.com/j2ud2ZC0cv — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 12, 2023

As a highly drafted prospect, Thibodeaux entered the NFL with lofty expectations. Considering his performance this year, Thibodeaux is living up to those expectations as he has a breakout 2023 campaign.