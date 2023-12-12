Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux is living up to the hype this season

The New York Giants have found themselves in the playoff race after securing an upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Second-year pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux shined in this matchup, proving that he thrives under the primetime spotlight.
Thibodeaux shines in Giants’ win over the Packers
Thibodeaux’s presence was felt all over the field. Despite being on the field for 99% of defensive snaps, the Oregon product showed no signs of fatigue and continued to produce at a high level.
Thibodeaux recorded one sack, four pressures, eight tackles, one quarterback hit, one pass defended, and perhaps one of the most impactful plays of the game – a forced fumble on Jordan Love that potentially saved the Giants three points.
Thibodeaux now has 12 sacks, putting him on pace to reach 16 by the end of the season. His 12 sacks are the most by a Giant in a single season since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014 (12.5).
Thibodeaux is experiencing a breakout sophomore season
This season has been a breakout season for Thibodeaux. With a commendable stat line of 12 sacks, 44 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery on the year, he has significantly surpassed his rookie season’s statistics.
When asked why he’s doing better statistically this year than last season, the 22-year-old stated, “It’s my time.”
As a highly drafted prospect, Thibodeaux entered the NFL with lofty expectations. Considering his performance this year, Thibodeaux is living up to those expectations as he has a breakout 2023 campaign.